The best Luton XI since the Millennium – wingers

Luton Town have had a rollercoaster of a Millennium so far and that is showing no signs of stopping soon as they fight against relegation from the Championship this season.

With nine matches remaining, the Hatters sit second bottom of the table but just six points from climbing out of trouble.

So when the season does get back underway, they are sure to be one club to keep an eye on during the run-in.

However, with no football at the moment, we have decided to look back at the past 20 years and pick the best Luton side of the Millennium, with the help of you, the fans.

This time, it is the turn of the wide-men…

Jake Howells

The left-midfielder spent eight years with the Hatters after graduating through the youth system in 2008.

He made over 300 appearances for the club in that time, scoring 31 goals. Howells was a regular in the Conference for Luton and played a key role in their promotion back to the Football League after five years in 2014.

In 2016 he moved to non-league Eastleigh and now plies his trade with Hemel Hempstead.

Ahmet Brkovic

The Croatian moved to Kenilworth Road in 2001 and stayed there for seven years, making over 200 appearances in total.

His crowning moment came in the 2004/05 season. Playing 42 times in League One, he helped spearhead their promotion to the Championship, netting 15 goals in the process.

He continued to impress in the second-tier, netting eight times in their first season as they clung onto survival. He eventually moved onto Millwall following the Hatters relegation.

Claude Gnakpa

Another left-sided man now in the form of Frenchman Gnakpa.

He played for the Hatters between 2008 and 2011, joining them in League Two when they were at their lowest ebb – a 30 point deduction to their name before a ball had been kicked.

Gnakpa was the hero in their 2008/09 EFL Trophy triumph too, scoring the winner in the semi-final before netting in extra time at Wembley to beat Scunthorpe United to the silverware.

Kevin Nicholls

Nicholls spent seven years as a Luton player across two different spells.

He captained the Hatters to promotion to Division Two in the 2001/02 season before moving to Leeds United in 2006.

After another move to Preston North End, Nicholls returned to Luton in 2008 for another two seasons. He was handed the armband upon his return and lifted the EFL Trophy at Wembley in 2009.

Who is Luton's best winger of the Millennium?

Jake Howells Vote Ahmet Brkovic Vote Claude Gnakpa Vote Kevin Nicholls Vote