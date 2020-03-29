The best Luton XI since the Millennium – strikers

Luton Town have had a rollercoaster of a Millennium so far and that is showing no signs of stopping soon as they fight against relegation from the Championship this season.

With nine matches remaining, the Hatters sit second bottom of the table but just six points from climbing out of trouble.

So when the season does get back underway, they are sure to be one club to keep an eye on during the run-in.

However, with no football at the moment, we have decided to look back at the past 20 years and pick the best Luton side of the Millennium, with the help of you, the fans.

This time, it is the turn of the frontmen…

James Collins

The Irishman has been absolutely talismanic during his time with the Hatters.

He made the move to Kenilworth Road back in 2017 and has been at the forefront of both of their promotions over the last three seasons, netting 56 times in 130 appearances in total.

In the Championship he has proven he is no slouch either, scoring 11 goals prior to the suspension, and looks set to be a Luton legend in the future.

Danny Hylton

His form has dropped off in the Championship but, like Collins, he has been a defining figure in Luton’s resurgence.

Joining the club in 2006, he has netted 50 goals in just over 100 appearances, including netting 21 goals in back to back seasons in League Two, the latter of which fired Nathan Jones’ men to promotion.

Whether or not Hylton returns to his best for the club remains to be seen but he has certainly earned his place on this list.

Steve Howard

The Scot spent five years with the club, joining in 2001, and racked up 228 appearances – scoring 103 goals in that time.

He netted 24 times in the third tier as Luton won promotion in 2001/02 campaign and then followed that up with 22 goals in The Second Division.

After their relegation the following season, he stuck with the club, and helped them win promotion to the Championship in 2005. 14 goals in that campaign earned him a move to Derby County.

Andre Gray

Possibly the Hatters most notable export in recent seasons, Gray was poached by Luton from Hinckley United in 2012.

It was a bit of a whirlwind rise for the marksman since then. He netted 52 goals in 97 appearances for the Hatters which, unsurprisingly, attracted a lot of interest from higher up the pyramid.

In 2014 he was snapped up by Brentford, subsequently moving to Premier League Burnley after impressing in the Championship and then on to Watford where he still plays.

Who is Luton's best striker of the Millennium?

