The best Luton XI since the Millennium – centre-midfielders

Luton Town have had a rollercoaster of a Millennium so far and that is showing no signs of stopping soon as they fight against relegation from the Championship this season.

With nine matches remaining, the Hatters sit second bottom of the table but just six points from climbing out of trouble.

So when the season does get back underway, they are sure to be one club to keep an eye on during the run-in.

However, with no football at the moment, we have decided to look back at the past 20 years and pick the best Luton side of the Millennium, with the help of you, the fans.

This time, it is the turn of the midfielders…

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu

The 26-year-old has been with Luton since 2014 and has been a part of their dramatic rise up the leagues ever since.

In total he has amassed 240 appearances for the Hatters from central-midfield, netting 17 goals and providing 27 assists in that time.

This season has also seen him find the net three times as Luton battle the drop so it looks like he will still have plenty more important moments with the club.

Matthew Spring

Spring originally graduated through the club’s youth sides in 1997, going on to spend a further seven years with the Hatters before moving to Leeds on a free transfer.

However he returned to Kenilworth Road three years later following spells with the Whites and Watford.

In total he made over 350 appearances for the Hatters, scoring 43 goals, and although he managed to dodge any glory with the club, his service surely deserves to be recognised.

Keith Keane

Another real servant to the club is the next nominee in the form of Keith Keane.

After graduating through the Luton youth set-up, Keane spent nine years in and around the first team between 2003 and 2012, racking up nearly 300 appearances in that time.

The midfield enforcer was part of the side who won promotion to the Championship in 2005 but also stuck with the club as they tumbled down the pyramid after that, spending three campaigns in non-league before eventually joining Preston North End.

Alex Lawless

Lawless spent five years with Luton in total, racking up over 200 appearances and scoring 22 goals for the Hatters.

He scored a famous winning goal against Wolves in the FA Cup back in 2013 and at the end of that season signed a new long-term deal with the club after reportedly speaking with League One clubs.

He was a key player as they were promoted back into the Football League in 2014 as well before he was eventually released in 2016 after a rotten run of injuries.

