The best Luton XI since the Millennium – centre-backs

Luton Town have had a rollercoaster of a Millennium so far and that is showing no signs of stopping soon as they fight against relegation from the Championship this season.

With nine matches remaining, the Hatters sit second bottom of the table but just six points from climbing out of trouble.

So when the season does get back underway, they are sure to be one club to keep an eye on during the run-in.

However, with no football at the moment, we have decided to look back at the past 20 years and pick the best Luton side of the Millennium, with the help of you, the fans.

This time, it is the turn of the centre-backs…

Matty Pearson

He may only be in his second full season at Kenilworth Road, but Pearson has proven himself already to be one of the club’s best centre-back assetts.

37 appearances to his name already this campaign, he is pretty much undroppable and his six goals in 46 appearances last season helped them on their way to a brilliant promotion.

At 26, he is likely to have plenty more seasons in him yet.

Chris Coyne

Signed in the summer of 2002, Coyne spent six years with the Hatters becoming an iconic figure in that time.

He was an ever present during the 2004/05 campaign, when Luton won the League One title, with Coyne making the EFL League One team of the season come May.

Over 200 appearances in total, Coyne eventually left for Colchester United in 2008 before moving back to Australia, where he still works as a coach for Baywater City SC.

Curtis Davies

Another member of that promotion-winning side from 2004/05.

Davies racked up 44 appearances that season, forming a great partnership with Coyne as he did, playing with an ability way beyond his years (he was only 20 at the time.)

In the summer of 2005 he was unsurprisingly poached with Premier League West Brom bringing him in. So although his time in the Hatters’ first-team was short-lived, he deserves to be recognised for that season.

George Pilkington

In total Pilkington spent four years with the Hatters and, although it was not a particularly successful time, he was a picture of consistency at the back across his time at Kenilworth Road.

He played a part as Luton won the EFL Trophy and then played every match in the following season, sweeping the end of season award’s as well.

Next season saw him again play the majority of matches and although he lost with Luton in the next two Conference play-off finals, he still deserves recognition for his time with the club.

