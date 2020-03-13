The best Luton Town XI this season so far according to ratings

After a 1-0 home defeat to Cardiff City on 8 February, Graeme Jones’ men found themselves nine points from safety and destined to go straight back down, but impressive victories over Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and most recently Brentford, has given Luton belief of pulling off the great escape.

Here, we look at the best Luton XI so far this season, according to WhoScored’s player ratings system….

Starting off is goalkeeper James Shea, who hasn’t actually featured since the New Year’s Day defeat at Millwall, but has statistically still been Luton’s best stop-stopper this season with an average gamely rating of 6.65.

The back four is a familiar-looking line-up and the same four players that started last Saturday’s goalless draw at Wigan Athletic, with Martin Cranie and Matty Pearson occupying the full-back roles alongside January signing from Tottenham Cameron Carter-Vickers and Sonny Bradley.

Into midfield, it’s a trio of Glen Rea, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Jacob Butterfield, despite the latter managing just 802 minutes of Championship action this season.

Luton’s best and statistically most create player in Isaiah Brown is just in front of the midfield after a successful loan spell from Chelsea which has seen the attacking man add six assists and one goal in the league.

Top goalscorer James Collins, who has notched 11 league goals this term, leads the line alongside Andrew Shinnie.