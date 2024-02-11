Highlights Marcelo Bielsa is the greatest Leeds manager of the modern era, bringing the club back to the Premier League after a 16-year exile.

Many fantastic managers and players have come through the doors at Elland Road over the years, with Daniel Farke currently in the hotseat and tasked with turning Leeds United's fortunes around.

It looks set to be an exciting campaign for the club in the second tier this season, with the Whites expected to be battling it out for promotion under the two-time Championship winner with Norwich City, and they are currently in the race for automatic promotion alongside the likes of Leicester City, Ipswich Town, and Southampton.

However, Marcelo Bielsa is the greatest Leeds manager of the modern era. He became Leeds' new head coach in June 2018 to replace Paul Heckingbottom. Bielsa brought the Whites back to the Premier League for the 2020/21 season after a 16-year exile from the top-flight.

Under his stewardship, Leeds played fast-paced, attack-minded football and attracted praise from all over the world. His era brought life back to the City of Leeds, too. However, a poor start to the following season led to his sacking in February 2022'; but, not before he finished third, first, and ninth in his three seasons at the helm.

The enigmatic Argentine improved players individually and collectively, with many players in the squad unlikely to have ever played Premier League football without Bielsa's influence. Farke has also developed individuals this season, but also arguably inherited a far better squad in the second tier than Bielsa.

Combined Leeds XI (Bielsa and Farke eras)

What would a combined XI look like using the best players that Leeds have had under the two managers? We take a look, here.

Combined Leeds XI (Bielsa and Farke eras) Position Player GK Illan Meslier RB Luke Ayling CB Ben White CB Pascal Struijk LB Stuart Dallas CDM Kalvin Phillips CDM Ethan Ampadu RW Raphinha CAM Pablo Hernandez LW Crysencio Summerville ST Patrick Bamford

GK: Illan Meslier

Virtually ever-present under Farke and a goalkeeper signed during Bielsa’s tenure, Meslier is the only and obvious choice between the sticks.

His best form came in his first 18 months as Leeds’ number-one after Bielsa selected the Frenchman for the back end of the promotion campaign.

RB: Luke Ayling

Ayling’s powers may have waned, causing his departure to Middlesbrough on loan under Farke, but his quality at his peak was undeniable.

Leeds’ starting right-back for over six years, including over three spent under Bielsa - there could be no other option better at right-back.

CB: Ben White

White is the best centre-back that the club has had since the days of Rio Ferdinand, Lucas Radebe, and Jonathan Woodgate during the early 2000s, and arguably the club's greatest ever loan signing.

His composure and quality both in and out of possession made him an absolute Rolls-Royce for the Whites during Bielsa’s promotion-winning campaign.

CB: Pascal Struijk

A far more difficult decision is at left centre-back, with Liam Cooper perhaps unlucky to miss out. However, Struijk’s form this season can’t be ignored, and nor can his development under Bielsa.

The Dutchman’s best form came during the 2020/2021 season when he was forced into action due to persistent issues hampering the likes of Cooper, Robin Koch, and Diego Llorente. He slotted in and hasn’t looked back despite dipping in form between Bielsa and Farke’s managerial tenures.

LB: Stuart Dallas

Left-back has been a problem area for Leeds ever since Charlie Taylor departed for Burnley in 2017, but the best of any player came from Dallas under Bielsa. He was used in multiple areas by the Argentine, including out wide and in central-midfield, but his versatility made him the go-to utility man.

Junior Firpo’s injury issues force our hand here, but he has played especially well this season under Farke. However, Dallas was continually used wherever he was asked to, and Barry Douglas’ injuries made him a regular fixture at left-back, where he thrived in the high intensity system.

CDM: Kalvin Phillips

No best XI featuring players from the Bielsa era at Leeds could be without one of his most talismanic figures, which Phillips absolutely was for Leeds.

Having looked like he may not have a future with the club, Bielsa transformed him into the best holding midfielder in the division over two seasons, and Phillips continued to impress following promotion as well.

CDM: Ethan Ampadu

Ampadu is similar to Phillips in many ways, not just positionally. The linchpin and key defensive player in Farke’s current set up, much like Phillips, he has surpassed the lofty expectations of many fans this season.

His consistent performances have made him one of the best players in Leeds’ team and one of the Championship’s best performers as well. If they are to gain promotion, Ampadu will be absolutely essential to it.

RW: Raphinha

The best player to have turned out at Elland Road in the last 15 years is Raphinha. He single-handedly won the side many points during Bielsa’s first season with the club.

The Brazilian left Leeds fans in awe at the quality and consistency of his performances and gained his move to Barcelona on merit. He was an archetypal Bielsa winger, combining sheer quality in possession and on the counter with an intense work rate off the ball as well.

CAM: Pablo Hernandez

In some ways, Raphinha took over the mantle of Leeds’ key attacking and creative influence from Hernandez. ‘El Mago’ meaning the magician was particularly apt to describe the Spaniard.

Hernandez has previously admitted that his best form of his career came at Leeds, specifically under the tutelage of Bielsa. He may be the player most fondly remembered at the club for the last 20 years, having also been a key player prior to Bielsa’s arrival; but it was the Argentine who took his game to another level.

LW: Crysencio Summerville

Jack Harrison is arguably the most hard done by player to miss out on this list, but it’s hard to ignore what Summerville is doing with Leeds currently. The Dutchman is arguably the best attacker in the Championship under Farke.

Having impressed in flashes in the Premier League, there was always a chance he could explode this season, but not many would have expected him to become as key as he has been. Summerville is currently Leeds’ best player.

CF: Patrick Bamford

One of the easier selections on the list. It's easy to forget that Bamford was earning England call-ups off the back of 17 goal Premier League hauls not long ago, and his best form came under Bielsa, who transformed Bamford's career.

He was one of the most feared strikers in the country at one point, and an essential piece of Bielsa.s team, with his work in linking play, running the channels, and occupying centre-backs often ignored when the goals dry up. He helped Leeds to promotion and a ninth-placed finish and was among Bielsa's favourite and most important players.