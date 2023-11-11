Leeds United centre-back Pascal Struijk could be of interest to Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window following injury to Micky van de Ven.

Netherlands-based sports reporter Süleyman Öztürk, who works for Voetbal International, was speaking on Van de Ven's potentially crippling hamstring injury earlier this week, and he has pointed out that Struijk - a fellow Dutchman - could be a viable replacement in the January transfer window should Spurs be without him for a lengthy period of time.

Speaking via Voetbal Zone, Öztürk said: "Struijk had Jamie Vardy in his pocket on Friday evening.

“Now that Micky van de Ven has been injured, I would like to give Ange Postecoglou some advice: Struijk can easily join the defense of Tottenham Hotspur.

“That boy really plays at too low a level. I can well imagine that a big club will come for him in January.

“He really is the best defender in the Championship at the moment. I think he will make that step, because getting into the Dutch selection from the second level is difficult.

“I really think he's great."

Struijk has been crucial to Leeds' season so far, and has grown in stature by the game, with Leeds pushing Ipswich Town and Leicester City in the race for automatic promotion.

Calm and composed in possession, Struijk has also captained the side in many games this season in the absence of Liam Cooper and vice-captain Luke Ayling. Struijk is now among one of the first names on the team-sheet for Daniel Farke at Elland Road.

Pascal Struijk's Leeds United Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 15 Goals 1 Assists 0 Yellow Cards 1 Red Cards 0 Clean Sheets 6 Tackles Per Game 1.5 Interceptions Per Game 0.9 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.4 Clearances Per Game 2.9 Blocks Per Game 0.6 Pass Success % 89.3

Carlton Palmer speaks on potential Tottenham move for Pascal Struijk

Ex-England international and former Leeds man Carlton Palmer is unsurprised at the links, but believes the Whites should knock back the approaches and convince the 24-year-old to stay put in West Yorkshire.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: "It is reported that Tottenham Hotspur are sniffing around Pascal Struijk.

"Spurs centre-back [Micky] van de Ven has sustained a crippling hamstring injury and is set to be sidelined for a considerable amount of time.

"They may be looking to recruit further defensive reinforcements in the January transfer window. They are running the rule on Leeds' Dutch centre-half.

"He's a very decisive defender and so comfortable on the ball. He's becoming a complete and mature defender and the best in the Championship.

"This would be a huge blow for Leeds United in their quest for promotion. Unfortunately for them, when a player is doing well, there is always unwanted attention.

"From the club's perspective, Leeds will be hoping to keep hold of him and will be saying that - 'you will be playing in the Premier League next season'."

Should Leeds sell Struijk to Spurs?

Struijk is so comfortable and accomplished in possession and seems to have recovered from a loss of confidence in the Premier League, when regularly shipping goals under the likes of Jesse Marsch.

He would very clearly suit Ange Postecoglu's front-footed style of play, but Leeds would be making a huge mistake to sell the defender in January.

If the Whites fail to go up, then he will be almost certain to depart; however, for now, he must be kept in West Yorkshire at all costs. He is the bedrock of their defence and the most crucial player in the first phase of the build up, too.

The Dutchman is arguably the best player in his position in the division, which is why Spurs could and should be interested, but Leeds are in a strong position to convince him to complete the season in the second tier.