The best Hull City XI since the Millennium – Right-backs

Hull City have enjoyed an awful lot of success in the Championship in the last decade, boosting their prospects immensely since the turn of the millennium, rising to become a regular second-tier outfit with some stints in the Premier League too.

The Tigers entered the millennium in the third tier and were looking much more prosperous than before, seeing the club occupying a place in England’s fourth tier at the start of the 2000s, to clinch promotion to the Second Division in 2003/04 before clinching back-to-back promotions and climbing into the Championship for the 2005/06 season.

Their 18th-placed finish was their highest league finish in 16 years and things got better in the following season when Phil Brown guided the Tigers to the Premier League via the play-offs.

Since then, it has been a series of promotions and relegations at the KCOM Stadium until recent financial struggles have put them on the brink of relegation back to League One this season.

They currently sit just a couple of points above the relegation zone with nine games left to play and their form makes for pretty grim reading.

While the country enters lockdown and stops all footballing action from taking place, we are taking a look back at some of the more memorable performances from Hull.

Here, we revisit four of the best right-backs to play for the club since the turn of the millennium…

Ahmed Elmohamady

One of Steve Bruce’s go-to signings throughout his career, Elmohamady was always a popular figure at Hull with his energetic performances at both ends of the pitch.

The Egyptian international was integral for both promotion pushes after the turn of the decade, making a total of 217 appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals and assisting an impressive 27.

As the club pushed towards potential FA Cup success, Elmohamady was a key part of the side to help to get a place in the Europa League qualifying stage.

When Bruce departed and ended up at Aston Villa, it was no surprise that he took the Egyptian with him after such a solid run in East Yorkshire.

Liam Rosenior

The versatile defender was another player who enjoyed promotion with the club around a similar time that Elmohamady was present, with Rosenior’s stint seeing him at the KCOM between 2010 and 2015.

Not as much of a swashbuckling right-back, Rosenior’s experience at the back and solid defensive work was a key asset to the side both in the Championship and in the Premier League.

He provided a lot of balance to the defence in his four years there with 161 appearances in all competitions.

Moses Odubajo

A promising talent during his time at Brentford, Odubajo joined the Tigers to link up with Steve Bruce and appeared later in his career with the former Hull manager when he took up the job at Sheffield Wednesday.

Bruce rated Odubajo highly and it was clear to see why with some of his performances at both ends of the pitch. A pacy, attack-minded full-back that had the physicality to trek up and down the pitch all game. His quality saw him become a first-team regular as the club clinched promotion via the play-offs in 2015/16.

Odubajo’s time at Hull wasn’t the longest, with just 53 appearances for the club, before he returned to Brentford, but he was an effective player in both the Championship and Premier League in that time.

Sam Ricketts

The Welsh international was also part of the side that fluctuated between the Championship and the Premier League between, playing between 2006 and 2009 before eventually moving onto fellow top-flight side Bolton Wanderers.

Despite a couple of injury layoffs, Ricketts was a first-team regular in one of the club’s most successful periods as they staved off relegation from the Premier League in the 2008/09 season.

So much was his strong performance that he was attracting interest from a number of sides in the top-flight and the club eventually let him go to Bolton having made 127 appearances in total.