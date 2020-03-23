The best Hull City XI since the Millennium – Goalkeepers

Hull City have had several ups and downs so far this decade, with club shooting up from League One to the Premier League.

The Tigers started the new millennium down in the depths of the fourth division of English football and would start their rise up the leagues with promotion into League One in 2004. Just four years later and they would be starting a campaign for the first time in the country’s top-flight.

The club would spend the next ten years or so winning promotion to the Premier League and then swiftly returning to the Championship with the club not able to remain a top-flight outfit for more than two consecutive seasons. The club’s final campaign in the Premier League came in 2016/2017 but on their most recent return to the Championship, the club have struggled and could find themselves back in the third tier once more.

The 2000s has been kind to Hull as the Humberside outfit has had an opportunity to showcase their city to the world with the increasing Premier League media coverage. This millennium has seen the club compete in the UEFA Europa League qualifiers as well as reaching an FA Cup final for the first time in 2014.

In the next series of articles, we take a look at the best Hull City XI since the turn of the millennium with this piece focussing on the men between the sticks.

Here are the FOUR contenders to make it into the side…

Eldin Jakupovic

Former Swiss international Jakupovic rocked up at the KCOM Stadium back in 2012 after arriving from Greek side Aris. The shot stopper would only play a small part in the side that won promotion to the Premier League in 2013 and would be sent out on loan to Leyton Orient for two spells just a year later.

An uninspiring 2015/2016 campaign was followed by his best season in a Hull City shirt. The Swiss goalkeeper was given an opportunity in the first team in the 2016/2017 season and seriously impressed in his first proper stint in the Premier League. He made 27 appearances in all competitions and was one of the highlights in a season that saw Hull City relegated back to the second tier. Jakupovic had clearly done enough to remain in the Premier League as Leicester City gave him the opportunity to remain a Premier League player when they signed him in 2017.

QUIZ: The Hull City higher or lower challenge- Can you get 15/15?

1 of 15 On average this season, have Hull had higher or lower than 45% possession per match? Higher Lower

Boaz Myhill

Any conversation around Hull City’s meteoric rise up the divisions must involve former goalkeeper Myhill, with the Welshman playing a huge role in the club’s success. Myhill had struggled to find a permanent home following his time with Aston Villa, with the Villans shipping him out on five loan spells in his three years with the club.

Hull would become that new home for the Welshman as he would go on to make over 200 appearances for the Humberside club. Myhill thrived at the Tigers and put a number of impressive displays in the club’s promotions from both League One and the Championship.

He was also able to play for the Tigers during two years in the top-flight before eventually leaving the club to stay in the Premier League with West Bromwich Albion.

Allan McGregor

Current Rangers number one McGregor was another goalkeeper that was incredibly impressive during his short spell with the Tigers. The Scotland international made 147 appearances for the club during his five-year association with Hull City, with a handful of those appearances coming in the Premier League.

McGregor played his part in the side that would go on to reach the club’s first ever FA Cup final in 2014 as well as venture into the Europa League the following season and would remain club as the dipped back into the Championship. The Scot would help them get promoted in 2015/2016 as they beat Sheffield Wednesday in the play-off final at Wembley but would leave the club in 2018 as he joined Cardiff City.

David Marshall

Wigan Athletic’s David Marshall may be trying to do his bit to push Hull into League One for next season, but the Scottish international goalkeeper once lined up for the Tigers before his spell with the Latics. Marshall signed from Cardiff City in 2016 after he had been consistently one of the better goalkeepers in the Championship during his time in South Wales and with promotion to the Premier League, the club were able to take him away from the Bluebirds.

He would go on to feature on 67 occasions for Hull with the majority of those coming just last season as he helped Hull finish in 13th place in the Championship. He was able to justify why the Tigers hierarchy chose to bring him to the club with his ability to command his area and to make superb reaction saves.

Which goalkeeper makes it into the best Hull City XI since the turn of the millennium?

The best Hull City XI since the Millennium - Goalkeepers

Eldin Jakupovic Vote Boaz Myhill Vote Allan McGregor Vote David Marshall Vote