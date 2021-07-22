The best Huddersfield Town XI containing only English players from the last 15 years – Do you agree?

Huddersfield Town have had a number of foreign imports that have thrived at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The recently departed Christopher Schindler was a German centre-back supporters absolutely adored, whilst Michael Hefele was another cult hero.

Then, there’s players like Aaron Mooy, a fantastic Australian midfielder that was crucial to Town’s dream promotion to the Premier League.

Danny Ward had a really solid loan with Huddersfield in 2016/17, with the Welsh international a hero in the play-off campaign that led to promotion.

What about the English players that have played for Huddersfield over the last 15 years, then?

There have been a number of really good players play for the club, which has led to us piecing together the strongest English XI we feel the club could have fielded over the last 15 years…