Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Huddersfield Town

The best Huddersfield Town XI containing only English players from the last 15 years – Do you agree?

Published

5 mins ago

on

CLICK TO START GALLERY

Huddersfield Town have had a number of foreign imports that have thrived at the John Smith’s Stadium.  

The recently departed Christopher Schindler was a German centre-back supporters absolutely adored, whilst Michael Hefele was another cult hero.

Then, there’s players like Aaron Mooy, a fantastic Australian midfielder that was crucial to Town’s dream promotion to the Premier League.

Danny Ward had a really solid loan with Huddersfield in 2016/17, with the Welsh international a hero in the play-off campaign that led to promotion.

What about the English players that have played for Huddersfield over the last 15 years, then?

There have been a number of really good players play for the club, which has led to us piecing together the strongest English XI we feel the club could have fielded over the last 15 years…


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: The best Huddersfield Town XI containing only English players from the last 15 years – Do you agree?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: