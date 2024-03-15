Highlights Grimsby Town's best XI since 2014 features standout talents like Henderson, Disley, and Bogle.

Since 2014, Grimsby Town have enjoyed two promotions as well as suffering a relegation during that time. There have been play-off heartbreaks and a couple of Football League survival scraps along the way, too, and Mariners fans have seen many a talented, committed player become part of the ranks, and in some cases, club folklore, across an eventful decade at Blundell Park.

The best Grimsby Town XI since 2014

Be it talented youngsters, seasoned stalwarts or hot prospects joining on loan from higher up the pyramid, Grimsby Town have become home, temporarily or more permanently, to an array of footballers who have set the bar to a higher standard than many of their compatriots. Here, we comprise what, in our opinion, is the Mariners' best XI since 2014.

Player Position Season(s) at Grimsby Town Dean Henderson Goalkeeper 2016/17 (loan) Richard Tait Right-Back 2015/16 Conor Townsend Left-Back 2011/12 & 2015/16 (loans) Andy Smith Centre-Back 2021/22 & 2022/23 (loans) Luke Waterfall Centre-Back 2019-2024 Craig Disley Central Midfielder 2011-2017 Gavan Holohan Central Midfielder 2022 - John McAtee No.10/ Forward 2021/22 & 2022/23 (loan) Pádraig Amond Striker 2015/2016 Omar Bogle Striker 2015-2017 Danny Rose Striker 2023 -

GK: Dean Henderson

Grimsby have been fortunate to have had some very good goalkeepers in recent years, including club legend James McKeown and New Zealand international Max Crocombe. Trumping both of these, however, is Dean Henderson, who joined the club on loan from Manchester United in the summer of 2016.

Initially starting the season as McKeown's deputy, Henderson forced his way into the side before the end of the year, and it became quickly apparent just what a talent he was. Looking every bit a top 'keeper in the making, the youngster wowed Mariners fans in his seven first-team appearances, before various factors saw him recalled early by his parent club.

Henderson has since gone on to prove that potential at the top level, breaking into the Manchester United first team following further memorable loan spells at Shrewsbury Town and Sheffield United, as well as making his international debut for the England national team. Having spent the 2022/23 campaign out on loan once more, this time at Premier League Nottingham Forest, Henderson joined fellow top-flight side Crystal Palace permanently in the summer.

RB: Richard Tait

Scottish full-back Richard Tait only spent one season with the Mariners, though it turned out to be a successful one as the defender and his teammates clinched promotion to the Football League by winning the 2015/16 play-offs at Wembley.

Tait, who joined from Cambridge United, instantly became a fans' favourite with his ability to get up and down the right side, fulfilling both his defensive and attacking duties with diligence and consistency. The full-back chose to return to his native Scotland ahead of the 2016/17 campaign, joining Motherwell, though he remains held in high regard by Grimsby supporters for his efforts in a Mariners shirt.

LB: Conor Townsend

Left-back Conor Townsend had two separate loan spells at Blundell Park, joining from Championship neighbours Hull City during both the 2011/12 and 2015/16 seasons. The full-back oozed quality, with his ability to drive forward and deliver quality crosses into the box.

Strong and alert in his defensive duties, Townsend was very capable from attacking set-plays, too, having a cultured left-foot. It was swiftly obvious to Mariners supporters that Townsend would go far in the game, and so this has proven, as the Hessle-born man has previously reached the Premier League with West Bromwich Albion.

CB: Andy Smith

Fellow Hull City loanee defender Andy Smith is another to have made his mark on the Humber's South Bank in recent years. The classy central defender was a key part of the Mariners side that won promotion back to the Football League in 2022 through a memorable play-off campaign that saw Grimsby see off Notts County, Wrexham and Solihull Moors in dramatic fashion.

Smith returned to Grimsby Town on loan for the following (2022/23) season, one which saw the Mariners finish in the top half of League Two and go on an incredible FA Cup run that saw them reach the quarter-final stage for the first time since 1939.

CB: Luke Waterfall

The man with what could be described as having the biggest redemption arc in recent Grimsby Town history, central defender Luke Waterfall was signed by the Mariners from League One Shrewsbury Town in 2019 by manager at the time, Michael Jolley.

A big, physical defender, Waterfall initially settled in well enough to a resolute Grimsby side with which his no-nonsense style complimented. However, during the ill-fated 2020/21 campaign, then manager Ian Holloway began asking the former Lincoln City man to try and play out from the back, something Waterfall obviously struggled with. Mistakes leading to goals followed, as did many defeats, as the defender's confidence evaporated and the Mariners lost their Football League status once more.

The 2021/22 season was a different story, though, as under the stewardship of returning boss Paul Hurst, Waterfall was able to return to his usual 'no frills' defensive manner, and through great character and leadership skills, captain the side to an immediate 'bounce-back' promotion. The big centre-back, paired with the aforementioned Smith, also led the Mariners throughout the heroic 2022/23 FA Cup run and into the top half of League Two. It is because of that resilience and resolve shown by Waterfall, who joined National League side Hartlepool United in January 2024, that sees him fondly thought of by Grimsby fans everywhere.

CM: Craig Disley

Ask any keen Grimsby Town fan to name the best Mariners players of recent times, and Craig Disley will be towards the top of the list of most.

Joining the Mariners from Shrewsbury Town in 2011 ahead of their second season in the National League, the midfielder quickly established himself in the engine room, gaining the admiration of supporters for his effort, quality, and his ability to arrive at the right time to score many crucial goals. Captaining the Mariners with class and distinction throughout, Disley was a loyal, reliable servant through many play-off campaigns and Wembley visits, ultimately guiding the club to the Football League in 2016.

Disley emersed himself in the club, which endeared him to supporters who will always hold the Worksop-born man in the highest of regard.

CM: Gavan Holohan

Irish midfielder Gavan Holohan is very much in a similar mould to Craig Disley in many ways. After playing an important role in Hartlepool's promotion from the National League via the play-offs, Holohan, who joined the Mariners in March 2002, did likewise with Grimsby as he and his teammates tasted play-off glory at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Irishman played a vital role in that triumph, scoring a memorable last-gasp equaliser at Notts County to breathe new hope into the Mariners' promotion aspirations. Popping up with important goals is certainly one of Holohan's strengths, something he continues to do in a Grimsby shirt whilst offering a reliable, experienced presence in the Mariner's engine room.

CAM: John McAtee

Forward John McAtee is arguably one of Grimsby Town's very best signings in recent times. Signing from local rivals Scunthorpe United ahead of the Mariners' successful 2021/22 National League campaign, McAtee was instrumental in creating and scoring the goals that helped the side ultimately achieve promotion through the play-offs at West Ham's London Stadium at the season's conclusion.

Able to score goals out of nothing, McAtee's creativity and quick feet were often the difference, and the frontman formed a real connection with the club and its fan base. After helping his side to promotion, McAtee was snapped up by then Championship outfit Luton Town, though he was immediately loaned back to the Mariners for the 2022/23 season, where he continued to help the club progress in league and cup. Luton loaned McAtee to League One Barnsley for the 2023/24 season, and the forward has flourished once again at the higher level, scoring some fantastic goals and entertaining the Tykes faithful.

FWD: Pádraig Amond

Another Irishman to endear himself to the supporters of Grimsby Town was striker Pádraig Amond. Although he was only with the Mariners for one season, his goals proved absolutely pivotal as Paul Hurst's side gained promotion in the 2015/16 campaign.

Amond was a deadly finisher, scoring at a phenomenal rate as he punished defences on a weekly basis. Supporters appreciated his quality and work rate, and he will always be appreciated at Blundell Park.

FWD: Omar Bogle

Like Amond, fellow striker Omar Bogle joined ahead of the 2015/16 season and struck up a fearsome partnership with the Irishman. The duo set the National League alight as they helped guide the club to promotion. Bogle then kicked on again during the following campaign.

Taking well to the higher level, the striker's prolific form over the first half of the 2016/17 season caught the attention of Championship clubs, including Wigan Athletic, who paid handsomely for Bogle's services on January's (2017) transfer deadline day. Though things perhaps didn't work out for the frontman at Wigan, or during subsequent spells at other clubs, including Cardiff City, Birmingham City and Doncaster Rovers, Bogle appears to have found a home at Newport County, where he has been in good goalscoring form over the last couple of seasons.

FWD: Danny Rose

Current Mariners captain Danny Rose signed for the Mariners from promoted Stevenage ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. Although this season has largely proved a struggle for Grimsby, one reliable constant has been Rose's goals, work rate and leadership. An important physical presence at both ends of the field, the striker's commitment to the cause has seen him become a vital member of the side and a favourite among the Blundell Park support.