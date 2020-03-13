The best Fulham XI so far this season according to ratings

Fulham have had a respectable campaign under rookie manager Scott Parker and sit third in the Championship.

After suffering relegation from the Premier League last season Parker has managed to put together a decent promotion push, even if some fans are demanding more.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has once again proven clinical at this level, while Tom Cairney appears to have recaptured some of his best form.

With a six point gap to second place West Bromwich Albion automatic promotion is still very much a possibility, although a passage through the playoffs is looking increasingly likely following an inconsistent run of form.

Here, we look at the best Fulham starting 11 so far this season, according to WhoScored.

Marek Rodak is the goalkeeper after he displaced Marcus Bettnelli in November, while the chosen defence have all made more than 20 starts this season already.

Harrison Reed gets the nod over Harry Arter or Stefan Johansen, while Decrdova-Reid and Cairney are selected either side of him.

Up front, the choice is rather routine with Mitrovic, Ivan Cavaleiro and Anthony Knockaert Parker’s preferred front three for much of the season.