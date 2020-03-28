With Anthony Knockaert and Ivan Cavaleiro regulars out wide this season, Fulham have often been particularly blessed with attacking talent on the wings.

Utilising a 4-4-2 formation for much of their time in the Premier League, the Cottagers’ primary wingers needed to offer output most offensively and defensively, while contributing in terms of build up and creativity.

With football suspended until April 30 at the earliest, we have taken a look at the four Fulham wingers that had the biggest impact over the past 20 years.

Luis Boa Morte

Made over 200 league appearances for the club between 2000 and 2007, scoring 44 goals in the process.

Primarily played from the left, he could also play through the middle, and earned a reputation for his tough and determined approach.

Simon Davies

A classy operator from the right, Davies was not a prolific goalscorer but offered creativity and balance.

A good dribbler and passer, he scored the club’s only goal during their 2-1 Europa League final defeat.

Damien Duff

Joined the club aged 30, but still managed 173 appearances during a five-year stint at the club.

Previously a tricky dribbler at Blackburn Rovers and then Chelsea, he became known for his intelligence and quality at Fulham as he also played a part in their 2010 Europa League run.

Ryan Sessegnon

An academy graduate, Sessegnon was brilliant in Fulham’s 2017/18 promotion campaign, with 15 league goals.

Has since moved on to Tottenham Hotspur, where he has not been able to recapture his best form.

The best Fulham XI since the Millennium - wingers

Luis Boa Morte Vote Simon Davies Vote Damien Duff Vote Ryan Sessegnon Vote