Fulham have experienced a difficult end to the decade after spending most of the previous 15 years in the Premier League.

Now sat third in the Championship, they are hoping for an instant return to the top-flight under former midfielder Scott Parker.

However, when that will happen, if it all, is unknown due to the football season’s suspension.

Therefore, in the absence of football we have chosen to look back on the last 20 years and the best four Fulham strikers of the period.

Louis Saha

With 63 goals in his 142 appearances for the Cottages, Saha was a key part of their success in the early 2000s.

His form in the 2003-04 season then earned him a move to Old Trafford, a deal that brought in around £12.4m.

Brian McBride

Never a prolific goalscorer but McBride more than made up for it with hard work and commitment.

Arriving at the club in 2003, the USA international bagged 33 league goals as he helped keep the club in the top flight.

Clint Dempsey

Another American, Dempsey was a fine servant for the club during his seven seasons and played a key role in their 2010 Europa League campaign.

More of a second striker than an out and out goalscorer, he still bagged 60 in his 232 appearances.

Aleksandar Mitrovic

Misused at his previous club Newcastle United, Mitrovic has been absolutely outstanding since arriving at Craven Cottage.

With 46 goals from 93 appearances, he is a big part of the reason Fulham are third this season and is attracting interest from elsewhere.

The best Fulham XI since the Millennium - strikers

