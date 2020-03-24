The best Fulham XI since the Millennium – Goalkeepers

Fulham could barely have hoped for a better response after being relegated from the Premier League last season.

Scott Parker’s side are 3rd in the table as things stand, six points back from the top two, and may feel that with nine games left of the campaign, automatic promotion remains within reach.

The Cottagers’ last spell in the Premier League only lasted one season but their fans will likely feel they’re a top-flight club, having spent the majority of the last 20 years in it.

Fulham have had some phenomenal players in that time and with EFL fixtures suspended until the 30th of April at the least, we’re putting together a best XI since the Millenium.

Today, we’ve listed the four best goalkeepers since 2000 and will ask you to vote on the best below…

Maik Taylor (1997 – 2004)

The Northern Irishman was Fulham’s first-choice number one at the start of the new millenium and played a key role in helping them secure their place in the Premier League.

The arrival of the big Dutchman that is next up on this list pushed Taylor down the pecking order but he proved a useful back-up, stepping up into the first team due to injury in the 2002/03 campaign.

He left the club to join Birmingham City the following summer but is without doubt deserving of a place on this list, having made nearly 200 appearances for the Cottagers in total.

Edwin van der Sar (2001 – 2005)

The towering Dutchman is perhaps best known for his time at Manchester United but he put in some phenomenal performances for Fulham in the early 2000s.

He arrived at Craven Cottage just after Fulham had secured their place in the Premier League in 2001 and made 149 appearances across four years.

Van der Sar is one of the most decorated players of all time but he will likely be remembered by Fulham fans for his spell in west London, particularly the numerous times he got them out of trouble.

Mark Schwarzer (2008 – 2013)

Schwarzer will likely hold a place in the hearts of many Fulham fans for, amongst other things, his part in the run to the Europa League final in 2009/10.

The Australian shot-stopper was the number one during a fantastic period for the Cottagers, who were regularly battling for a place in the top eight and, of course, making some waves in Europe.

Having arrived from Middlesbrough, Schwarzer was a phenomenal servant for the west London club and made 220 appearances in total, keeping 73 clean sheets.

Marek Rodak (2019 – onwards)

Perhaps a surprising inclusion on this list but the 22-year-old has been fantastic for Parker’s side in the 2019/20 campaign.

Rodak has provided some outstanding performances, keeping 10 clean sheets in 24 Championship appearances, and is a big part of why they’re battling for a place in the top two.

He has a bright future ahead of him but is already a top-quality keeper.

