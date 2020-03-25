The best Fulham XI since the Millennium – full-backs

The past 20 years have been pretty successful for Fulham, who have spent the majority of their time in the Premier League.

As we look to piece together the best Fulham XI since 2000 we move onto full-backs. We’ve listed four of the best since the Millenium and will ask you to vote for the best below.

Steve Finnan (1998 – 2003)

The Irishman helped Fulham secure their place in the English top-flight in the first season following the Millenium and was a key man over the next few seasons.

Finnan was a real battling full-back and always gave everything for the west London club.

He made 219 appearances for Fulham before his impressive performances earned him a move to Liverpool in 2003.

Rufus Brevett (1998 – 2003)

Another man that was key in the very early part of the 2000s, Brevett was a mainstay in the side that achieved two promotions in three years and eventually made it into the Premier League.

As reliable as they come, the left-back featured more than 200 times for Fulham during a period that built the foundations for their successes in the past 20 years.

Chris Baird (2007 – 2013)

A real utility man and in many ways a manager’s dream, Baird was a fantastic servant to Fulham during his six-year spell in west London.

He made 172 appearances and primarily featured as a right-back for the Cottagers but was comfortable all along the backline and in defensive midfield.

Baird was a mainstay in the side during Fulham’s most successful period since the Millenium – helping them to battle in the top half of the Premier League and, of course, in their run to the 2010 Europa League final.

Paul Konchesky (2007 – 2010)

Konchesky would be deserving of a place on this list for his performances on the run to the 2010 Europa League final alone but in reality, the left-back was a quality performer for Fulham throughout his three years with the club.

He was a key member of the side during a three-year period in which the Cottagers finished 7th in the Premier League, reached the Europa League final, and twice reached the Quarter Finals of the FA Cup.

Konchesky may have the fewest club appearances of any player on this list (122) but there is certainly an argument to be made that on his day, he could outperform the other three.

