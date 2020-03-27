Fulham have had a number of good central midfield players over the years, with the West London side renowned for their fondness of passing football.

Having spent much of the past 20 years in the Premier League, the Cottagers have been able to attract a number of talented players from across the continent, while they have also found excellent value in the domestic market.

Current boss Scott Parker has carried on this tradition too, with only Leeds United having more possession of the ball than Fulham and no side passing the ball more accurately.

With football suspended for the foreseeable future though, we have looked back at the best central midfielders from the last 20 years.

Steed Malbranque

The cornerstone of the Fulham sides of the mid-2000s, Malbranque was a creative number 10-type player who was able to drop deep and dictate play.

A real favourite at Craven Cottage, he made 172 Premier League appearances scoring 32 goals.

Danny Murphy

Joined Fulham from Tottenham Hotspur at the age of 30, but went to have a wonderful twilight to his career at Craven Cottage.

Given a more central role at Fulham than he had at Liverpool or Spurs, Murphy showed the full range of his creative abilities and was crucial in their run to the 2010 Europa League final.

Mousa Dembele

Arrived at the club as a forward, but left as one of the most dominant central midfielders in the league, Dembele was a uniquely talented footballer.

Able to carry to ball out of midfielder better than most, he joined Spurs in 2012 after two impressive seasons.

Scott Parker

Another player who flourished at Craven Cottage in the latter years of his career, Parker arrived from Spurs in 2013.

In four seasons he made 128 appearances and is now manager of the club.

The best Fulham XI since the Millennium - centre-midfielders

Steed Malbranque Vote Danny Murphy Vote Scott Parker Vote Mousa Dembele Vote