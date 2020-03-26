Fulham started the Millennium by earning promotion from Division One to the Premier League, but after 13 consecutive season they were relegated.

Under the management of Slavisa Jokanovic they returned for a season in 2018, but after spending heavily in the transfer market they were relegated at the first time of asking last summer.

During their 13-year initial spell in England’s top division, Fulham finished as high as seventh under Roy Hodgson, with the current Crystal Palace boss also guiding them to the 2010 Europa League final.

Much of their success in this period was built on their solid defence and here, we look at the top four Fulham centre-backs of the last 20 years.

Zat Knight

Made 181 appearances for Fulham during an eight-year spell at the start of the Millennium, establishing himself as one of the most consistent defenders in the league.

His form earned him a move to Aston Villa in 2007, but his time at Craven Cottage was where he showed the best form of his career.

Aaron Hughes

Made 250 appearances for the club between 2007 and 2014, forming a solid partnership with Brede Hangeland during the club’s most successful period.

Positionally excellent and very intelligent, he was able to play at the highest level until the age of 40.

Brede Hangeland

Hughes’ partner at the back, he made more than 200 appearances for the club where he was renowned for his aerial ability and strength.

Often linked with a move away as a result of his high levels, he stayed until 2014 before leaving for Crystal Palace.

Tim Ream

Has played the bulk of his matches for Fulham in the Championship, but has become a real leader in the side.

An excellent distributor from deep, he has now made 176 appearances for the club.

The best Fulham XI since the Millennium - centre-backs

