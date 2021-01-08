‘The best fit of all’ – Newcastle United join hunt for £15m-rated EFL star: The Verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Newcastle United are plotting a move for Joshua King, according to The Sun.

The striker has been heavily linked with a move away from Bournemouth with his contract on the South Coast due to expire at the end of the season.

As a result the Cherries may have to consider selling him in the January transfer window if they’re to recoup a fee for one of their most valuable assets.

With West Ham and West Brom also said to be interested it’s claimed that a fee of £15million would be required to sign the player, but would that represent good value for money for Newcastle?

The team at FLW have their say…

George Harbey

For me, he’s not really an improvement on what they already have.

Newcastle have some decent attacking options in Callum Wilson and Andy Carroll, whenever the latter seems to be fit.

Don’t get me wrong, King is a good player who has done well in the Premier League before. His performances were generally impressive, but the goals weren’t really there.

Is he the type of player to go and get you 10/15+ goals a season? I don’t think so, and nowadays, with finances tight in the current market, you have to get value for money.

£15million is still a lot of money.

Jacob Potter

He’s not worth that much in my eyes.

Newcastle already have some strong options in attack, and I don’t think King would be getting in their starting XI ahead of Callum Wilson, who has really impressed me this season.

King is yet to score for Bournemouth this season, and hasn’t been a regular in their team in the Championship, which raises doubts as to whether he’s going to be good enough to start regularly in the Premier League.

For the reported fee of £15million, it simply isn’t worth it for the Magpies, who have already spent a sizeable amount on forwards over the years.

There are better options out there for Newcastle in the January transfer window.

Ben Wignall

King would be a top signing for many Premier League clubs, but Newcastle may be the best fit of all.

That is for one reason – to re-establish the partnership he created at Bournemouth with Callum Wilson.

The pair scored goals for fun under Eddie Howe and often played together in a 4-4-2 formation, which is a system Steve Bruce seems to have occasionally used this season.

Unlike Joelinton and Andy Carroll, King would offer electric pace either up-front or out wide and could make a real difference to a pretty blunt Newcastle attack, and Wilson definitely needs some assistance when it comes to winning matches for the Magpies.