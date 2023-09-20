Highlights The League One play-off final is a dramatic event that determines the final team to be promoted to the Championship.

The League One play-off final provides the dramatic climax to the season in English football's third tier.

First played in 1987, the play-off final would initially be contested over two legs while alternating between the grounds of the two competing teams.

But since 1990, it has been just a single game on neutral ground – whether it be Wembley, the Millennium Stadium or, as was the case in 2011, Old Trafford.

Every year, two teams do battle at Wembley for the 24th and final spot in the Championship for the following season.

The full range of emotions are on display over 90 or 120 minutes, culminating in pure joy and elation, and total despair in equal measure.

We have seen some incredible drama down the years with the chain of events in the final ultimately making or breaking a team's season.

Here, we count down our top 10 League One play-off finals of all time.

10 Sheffield Wednesday 4-2 Hartlepool (AET) – 2005

The Millennium Stadium in Cardiff played host as Sheffield Wednesday did battle with Hartlepool, who were aiming to climb into the second tier for the first time in their history.

Jon-Paul McGovern put the Owls ahead in first-half stoppage time, but second-half goals from substitutes Eifion Williams and Jon Daly turned the match on its head.

However, Wednesday forced extra-time in the 82nd minute when Steven MacLean fired home from the spot after Chris Westwood was dismissed for bringing down Drew Talbot.

And Paul Sturrock's side capitalised on their numerical advantage. Glenn Whelan's fine individual strike put them back in front, before Talbot sealed victory and a return to the Championship with the last kick of the game.

9 Barnsley 2-2 Swansea City (AET - Barnsley won 4-3 on penalties) – 2006

The following year, Swansea were seeking successive promotions, while Barnsley were looking to return to the Championship after four years away.

Paul Hayes volleyed the Tykes into a 19th-minute lead but after Rory Fallon's superb overhead kick and Andy Robinson's long-range attempt squirmed through Nick Colgan, the Swans turned things around before half-time.

Daniel Nardiello's free-kick restored parity just after the hour mark and the final was eventually decided on penalties, with Barnsley prevailing after Adebayo Akinfenwa and Alan Tate were unsuccessful from 12 yards.

8 Scunthorpe United 3-2 Millwall – 2009

Scunthorpe and Millwall were seeking a return to the Championship when they collided at Wembley in 2009.

Matt Sparrow – the Iron's longest-serving player – put them ahead after just six minutes. But Gary Alexander's stunning long-range volley and header in the space of two minutes spun the contest on its head.

However, it was to be Scunthorpe's day. Sparrow fired in the equaliser in the 70th minute, before Martyn Woolford drilled home the winner five minutes from time.

7 Walsall 3-2 Reading (AET) – 2001

Walsall and Reading went head to head in the first Division Two play-off final to be played at the Millennium Stadium in 2001.

Nothing could separate the sides after 90 minutes, with Don Goodman cancelling out Jamie Cureton's earlier header.

Reading regained the lead in the first seconds of extra-time as Martin Butler headed in against his former club.

But Walsall turned the final on its head with two goals in as many minutes. First, Tony Rougier put through his own net in bizarre fashion, before Darren Byfield's long-range strike sent the Saddlers back into Division One.

6 Gillingham 3-2 Wigan Athletic (AET) – 2000

The previous year, the last Division Two play-off final at the old Wembley Stadium pitted two teams looking to reach Division One for the first time in their history.

Gillingham had suffered heartbreak at this stage 12 months earlier (more on that later), but struck first as Pat McGibbon turned Carl Asaba's cross into his own net.

Wigan equalised just before the hour mark through Simon Haworth's delightful lob and, despite going down to 10 men when Kevin Sharp was sent off, Stuart Barlow fired them ahead from the penalty spot nine minutes into extra-time.

But Peter Taylor's side were not to be denied with a pair of headers from Steve Butler and Andy Thomson in the final six minutes snatching a dramatic victory.

5 Huddersfield Town 0-0 Sheffield United (AET - Huddersfield won 8-7 on penalties) – 2012

Though they finished third and fourth in League One, United had finished nine points ahead of their Yorkshire rivals at the conclusion of the regular season.

Yet, nothing could separate them after 120 minutes at Wembley, meaning a penalty shootout would determine who gained promotion to the Championship.

A poor start saw just two of the first eight spot-kicks converted, but both teams were flawless thereon until it came down to the goalkeepers.

Alex Smithies made no mistake from 12 yards for Huddersfield, but Steve Simonsen sent his penalty over the crossbar – denying the Blades an immediate return to the second tier.

4 Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Barnsley (AET) – 2023

Fast forward 11 years and two more Yorkshire rivals – including a team from Sheffield – were involved in another tense battle at Wembley.

Yet again, there were no goals in normal time, though Barnsley were reduced to 10 men in the 49th minute following Adam Phillips' rash challenge on Lee Gregory.

The contest looked destined for another penalty shootout. But Wednesday, who produced an astonishing turnaround from 4-0 down to deny Peterborough United in the semi-finals, conjured up another dramatic twist.

With just five seconds of stoppage time remaining, Josh Windass arrived late in the box to head home the winning goal and send the Owls supporters into ecstasy.

3 Leyton Orient 2-2 Rotherham United (AET - Rotherham won 4-3 on penalties) – 2014

An entertaining game of two halves was followed by a penalty shootout of two halves on a dramatic day at Wembley in 2014.

Moses Odubajo gave Orient the lead with a brilliant 25-yard volley in the 34th minute, before his low cross set up Dean Cox to tap home five minutes later.

Rotherham responded after the break through two goals in five minutes from former O's striker Alex Revell. First, he stabbed home from close range, before levelling with a stunning 30-yard strike.

Orient held a 3-2 advantage in the shootout after Jamie Jones saved from Lee Frecklington. But while James Tavernier and Richard Smallwood converted Rotherham's last two kicks, Adam Collin kept out Mathieu Baudry and Chris Dagnall to secure back-to-back promotions for the Millers.

2 Charlton Athletic 2-1 Sunderland – 2019

These two sides contested one of the greatest EFL finals of all time in 1998, with Charlton prevailing 7-6 on penalties after a thrilling 4-4 draw.

Although there were not as many goals 11 years on, the climax was just as dramatic at Wembley.

Sunderland, who were beaten by Portsmouth here in the EFL Trophy final a few weeks earlier, took a fifth-minute lead after Naby Sarr's bizarre own-goal, though Charlton responded through Ben Purrington.

The game looked set for extra-time but, in the 94th minute, Patrick Bauer was the unlikely hero as the defender bundled home from close range to send the Addicks back up to the Championship.

1 Gillingham 2-2 Manchester City (AET - Man City won 3-1 on penalties) – 1999

For sheer drama and the full range of emotions, look no further than the 1999 final between Gillingham and Manchester City.

After a goalless 80 minutes, the final burst into life. Carl Asaba fired the Gills in front, before setting up Robert Taylor to double the lead in the 86th minute.

City rallied, though. Kevin Horlock reduced the deficit when he drilled home in the 90th minute. Then, five minutes into stoppage time, Paul Dickov grabbed a dramatic equaliser to take the contest to penalties.

Gillingham could not recover, and Nicky Weaver was the hero as he saved from Paul Smith and Guy Butters to send the Citizens back into the First Division.