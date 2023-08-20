Highlights Swansea City's signing of Jerry Yates is a significant coup, as he has proven himself as a prolific goalscorer at the Championship level.

It has been an incredibly busy transfer window in the Championship.

Southampton, Leeds United and Leicester City have all spent after their relegation from the Premier League as they look to bounce back at the first time of asking, funded by some big-money departures.

Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle have also invested following their promotion from League One and there have been a number of stand-out signings across the division.

There is likely to be plenty more business done between now and the closure of the transfer window, but as the clock ticks down to the deadline on September 1st, we ranked the top 15 signings in the second tier so far this summer.

15 Jerry Yates - Blackpool to Swansea City

Swansea have had an excellent transfer window with the likes of Josh Key, Josh Ginnelly, Mykola Kukharevych, Nathan Tjoe-A-On, Carl Rushworth, Harrison Ashby and Charlie Patino arriving in South Wales, but there is no doubt Yates is their most notable addition.

Yates has proven himself to be prolific goalscorer at Championship level in recent years, scoring 15 goals and registering six assists for relegated Blackpool last season, and it was a significant coup for the Swans to land his signature.

The 26-year-old opened his account for his new club against Birmingham City on the opening day.

14 Jason Knight - Derby County to Bristol City

After progressing through the Derby academy and establishing himself in the Rams first team, Knight departed for Bristol City this summer for a fee of up to £2 million.

The 22-year-old is a player with huge potential, and he has made a strong start to his Robins career.

13 Andre Vidigal - Maritimo to Stoke City

Few will have been aware of Vidigal prior to his arrival at the bet365 Stadium, but he is certainly beginning to make a name for himself.

Vidigal enjoyed an explosive debut for the Potters, scoring twice against Rotherham United on the opening day before netting again in the win over West Bromwich Albion in the Carabao Cup.

The 24-year-old has made a huge impact, and he looks set to be a key player for Alex Neil's side in the year ahead.

12 George Hirst - Leicester City to Ipswich Town

The arrival of Hirst, along with fellow frontman Nathan Broadhead, proved to be a game changer for Ipswich's promotion prospects in League One last season.

Hirst scored seven goals and provided two assists for the Tractor Boys in the second half of last season following his loan move from Leicester City in January, and he has completed a permanent switch to Portman Road for a fee in the region of £1.5 million this summer.

The 24-year-old got off the mark for the season at Sunderland on the opening weekend and in an Ipswich side tipped to do well this campaign, there could be plenty more goals to come from Hirst.

11 Ryan Manning - Southampton to Swansea City

Manning could be regarded as one of the bargains of the summer.

The left-back scored an impressive five goals and provided 10 assists for Swansea last season, and he has followed Russell Martin to Southampton this summer, joining the Saints on a free transfer.

10 Jobe Bellingham - Birmingham City to Sunderland

Brother of Real Madrid and England star Jude, Bellingham is likely to have a bright future in the game.

He made a move to Sunderland this summer for a fee in the region of £3 million and despite still only being 17 years of age, will hope to be a regular for Tony Mowbray's side.

Bellingham will need patience as he continues his development, but he has certainly showed glimpses of his quality for the Black Cats in the opening games.

9 Christian Fassnacht - Young Boys to Norwich City

Fassnacht is one signing that went under the radar in the Championship this summer.

Known to Canaries manager David Wagner from his time in charge of Young Boys, the winger looks to be an incredibly shrewd addition.

The Swiss international reached double figures for goals in each of his seasons with Young Boys, and he opened his Norwich account in the thrilling 4-4 draw at Southampton.

8 Morgan Whittaker - Swansea City to Plymouth Argyle

Whittaker enjoyed an outstanding loan spell at Plymouth in the first half of last season before he was recalled by Swansea in January.

The Pilgrims fought off competition from Coventry City, Sunderland and Rangers to bring Whittaker back to Home Park this summer, breaking their transfer record to sign him permanently for around £1 million plus add-ons.

There may be some question marks about Whittaker's Championship credentials after his struggles following his return to Swansea, but he is already beginning to prove his ability at the level.

7 Ethan Ampadu - Chelsea to Leeds United

Ampadu completed a move to Leeds from Chelsea for a fee of £7 million plus add-ons this summer.

The 22-year-old made just 12 appearances for the Blues following his move from Exeter City in 2017, spending time out on loan with RB Leipzig, Sheffield United, Venezia and Spezia.

Ampadu has demonstrated his quality in some of Europe's elite leagues, as well as excelling for Wales at international level, so he should be more than capable of performing in the Championship.

6 Ellis Simms - Everton to Coventry City

Simms was one of the most sought after players on the market earlier this summer, with the likes of Ipswich Town, Sunderland, Stoke City, Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City all said to have been interested, so it was a huge coup for Coventry to land his signature.

The 22-year-old scored seven goals and registered two assists during his loan spell at Sunderland in the first half of last season and will be an asset for Mark Robins' side in the year ahead.

5 Stephy Mavididi - Montpellier to Leicester City

Mavididi came through the academy at Arsenal and has also spent time with Italian giants Juventus, but he made a name for himself in France with Montpellier, scoring 21 goals in 98 appearances in his three-year spell at the club.

The winger joined the Foxes for £6.4 million this summer and while it is a huge task for him to fill the creative void left by the departures of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, he looks set to be one of the most exciting players in the Championship this season.

Mavididi has got off to a strong start at the King Power Stadium, scoring the winner in the 1-0 victory at Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

4 Conor Coady - Wolverhampton Wanderers to Leicester City

Coady is another notable signing by Leicester this summer, completing a move from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a fee of £7.5 million, rising to £8.5 million if the Foxes are promoted.

The 30-year-old fell out of favour at Molineux towards the end of his time at the club, and he endured a disappointing loan spell at Everton last season, but Coady has proven himself to be a solid defender at Premier League level, and he was included in the England squad for both Euro 2020 and last year's World Cup.

Coady has excellent second tier experience having helped Wolves to the Championship title in 2018 and his leadership qualities will be invaluable to Enzo Maresca's side.

3 Bali Mumba - Norwich City to Plymouth Argyle

Many Norwich fans will be scratching their heads at the decision to allow Mumba to depart this summer.

Mumba enjoyed an outstanding loan spell at Plymouth last season, scoring six goals and providing 10 assists to help the Pilgrims' to the League One title.

After breaking their transfer record to sign Whittaker, Argyle equalled it a few days later to bring Mumba back to the club and his fine form has continued into the new season, scoring a superb individual goal in the win over Huddersfield Town on the opening day.

2 Haji Wright - Antalyaspor to Coventry City

Coventry paid a club record £7.7 million for Wright this summer and on the early evidence, he looks to be worth every penny.

After an impressive substitute appearance against Leicester on the opening weekend, Wright scored his first goal for the Sky Blues against Middlesbrough.

The USA international has big shoes to fill after Viktor Gyokeres' move to Sporting Lisbon, but he will certainly be a threat for Robins' men.

1 Harry Winks - Tottenham Hotspur to Leicester City

Leicester's signing of Winks is the deal of the window so far.

The midfielder's career has stalled after the early promise he showed at Tottenham Hotspur and he endured a disappointing loan spell at Sampdoria last season, but there is no doubt he could be one of the best players in the Championship if he can rediscover his form.

There is pressure on Winks to deliver after the Foxes spent £10 million on him, but his addition was a huge statement of intent from the club.