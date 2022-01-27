Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Blackpool

The 3 best EFL away days: Sunderland, Portsmouth and Nottingham Forest dominate (watch)

Published

1 min ago

on

Sunderland and Portsmouth might well be plying their trade in League One right now, but they are still providing EFL fans with an away day to remember.

The Stadium of Light and Fratton Park are unique in their own ways, in terms of size and atmosphere, which more than contributes for the travelling fan.

Over on FLW TV this morning, our latest debate show centres around the best ground to visit as an away supporter in the EFL.

Unsurprisingly, Sunderland and Portsmouth are two that feature heavily, alongside Nottingham Forest’s City Ground.

There are other honourable mentions, including Fulham’s Craven Cottage, Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane and Blackpool’s Bloomfield Road.

Check out the full episode over on the FLW TV YouTube channel, as away days take centre stage in the debate:

If you haven’t already, please remember to subscribe to the FLW TV YouTube channel to avoid any future broadcasts on all matters across the EFL! 


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: The 3 best EFL away days: Sunderland, Portsmouth and Nottingham Forest dominate (watch)

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: