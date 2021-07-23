The best Derby County XI containing only English players from the last 15 years – Do you agree?

The 2021/22 season looks as though it could be a challenging one for Derby County.

After only avoiding relegation from the Championship on the final day of last season, a string of financial issues and resulting embargos mean that the Rams have yet to make any signings this summer.

Meanwhile, a number of other players have moved on from Pride Park following the expiry of their contracts, meaning manager Wayne Rooney is currently preparing for the new campaign with a threadbare squad supplemented by young players and free agents.

That is of course, a daunting prospect with the new season little more than two weeks away, and those associated with the club will be desperate to see that situation rectified sooner rather than later.

Here though, we’re turning our attention away from all that for just a few minutes, with what may hopefully be a welcome distraction for some Derby fans, as we name what we think, is the club’s best starting lineup of the last 15 years, when only English players are included.