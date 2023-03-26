Geovanni made 60 Premier League appearances for Hull City over the course of two seasons after signing from Manchester City in the summer of 2008.

The Brazilian forward chipped in with 13 goals in all competitions and was a key cog in the Tigers surviving in the top-flight under Phil Brown in 2008/09.

Geovanni was not as much of a regular in his previous one-season stint at Manchester City, but became a valued member of the first team for the Tigers and enjoyed his period in English football at the MKM Stadium.

Having played for the likes of Barcelona, Benfica and the Brazil national team prior to joining the Tigers, you would be forgiven for thinking that Geovanni only looks back at his spell at Hull as a footnote in an illustrious career, but it could not be further from the truth.

The 43-year-old, who will have been retired for a decade by the end of this year, believes that his Tigers days were the best of his career and reflected on them in speaking to The Athletic.

He said: "Just speaking about the club makes me emotional.

"It was a dream for me.

"Those may have been the best days of my life as a footballer.

"Caleb Folan, Craig Fagan, George Boateng, Daniel Cousin, Marlon King, Matt Duke… Bernard Mendy.

"We had a really good squad full of great footballers.

"Nicky Barmby. Dean Windass, who scored in the play-off final. Andy Dawson, Anthony Gardner.

"Top players.

"Hull was like a family to me.

"It was real friendship: we all really cared about each other.

"I talked to Ian Ashbee just yesterday.

"He was our captain, an exceptional guy.

"The kit man, Barry Lowe? We spoke every day. And Stuart, his son.

"The chefs, the ground staff… it was just different.

"It was a small-town atmosphere and I felt at home there.

"The club really got under my skin."

The Verdict

Sometimes it all comes down to finding the right club at the right time for a player to play to their full potential.

Geovanni had some excellent moments in his time at Benfica, but it would seem that the most memorable ones were with the Tigers.

Hull will be targeting a return to the Premier League in the coming seasons and have been recruiting foreign players in the last couple of windows.

Liam Rosenior will be striving to bring the most out of his dangerous attacking players in that time, just as Brown did in utilising Geovanni.