The best combined Stoke City XI using players from the last 5 seasons – Do you agree?

It is back to the drawing board for Michael O’Neill and Stoke City this summer after what was, in the end, a poor campaign for the club.

The Potters showed promise early on in the season, with their form suggesting that they may be able to challenge for a play-off place, but they fell away as the winter approached.

In the end, the club finished the season sitting 14th in the Championship after a particularly rocky period under O’Neill in March and April.

Mid-table is far from where the club are aiming to be, and, no doubt, this summer there will be plenty of transfer activity at the club in order to try and address their deficiencies on the pitch.

With the season over, though, we’ve looked back over the last five seasons at the club, and some of the fine players the Potters have had on the books in recent times.

Here, with some obvious choices in some places, and less obvious ones in others, we’ve picked out our best combined XI from those seasons.