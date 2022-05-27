The best combined Sheffield Wednesday XI using players from the last 5 seasons – Do you agree?

It is fair to say that Sheffield Wednesday’s supporters haven’t had much to cheer about over the last five seasons.

The Owls would have been hoping to launch a push for promotion in the 2017/18 campaign after reaching the play-offs in the two previous terms.

However, the club ultimately failed to deliver the goods at this level as they finished 15th in the Championship standings.

Unable to live up to expectations in the following two seasons, Wednesday then experienced a year to forget in the second-tier as they were relegated to League One.

Despite illustrating some signs of promise in the 2021/22 campaign, the Owls were unable to secure an immediate return to the second-tier as they suffered defeat at the hands of Sunderland in the semi-finals of the play-offs earlier this month.

Here, we have decided to take a look back at this particular period in the club’s history by building what we believe is Wednesday’s best combined XI from the last five seasons.

Do you agree?