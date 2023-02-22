The best combined Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town XI – Do you agree?

Sheffield Wednesday look capable of marching towards the League One title while Ipswich Town have an eight-point gap to make up if they are to win automatic promotion.

The pair were clear favourites to finish in the top two during pre-season and without Plymouth Argyle being the main surprise package it may have gone according to script.

The Tractor Boys’ next three matches are all against current bottom seven teams and that should enable them to put the pressure on the Pilgrims.

The Owls started the slower of the two before establishing a relentless level of consistency in the last few months, whereas Ipswich suffered a poor run at a pivotal time.

Darren Moore has one of the best squads that League One has ever seen at his disposal, but would he swap a few for Ipswich players if given the choice?

Here, we have put together the best combined XI between the two sides – do you agree?

The controversial absentee from this side is Conor Chaplin, who has been back to his best at Portman Road this season and a contender to get into the division’s team of the season.

However, a 3-5-2 system was settled on due to a lack of confidence in George Byers and Barry Bannan in a midfield duo, the pair are better placed to thrive with the support of Samy Morsy in a more defensive role, allowing the Wednesday midfielders greater attacking licence.

Wing back has not been a position that Wednesday have optimised this season although Marvin Johnson was in contention for selection, Leif Davis and Wes Burns were fairly straightforward picks.

Quiz: Are these 20 Sheffield Wednesday facts real or fake?

1 of 20 Darren Moore is the current manager? True False

There are six Wednesday players compared to five Tractor Boys, with Christian Walton getting the nod in goal, with the Owls switching from David Stockdale to Cameron Dawson in the last few months.