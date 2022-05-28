The best combined Nottingham Forest XI using players from the last 5 seasons – Do you agree?

Nottingham Forest have experienced their fair share of highs and lows in the last five seasons, all finally culminating in a top six finish in 2021/22.

The Reds have conducted some interesting recruitment in the last few years, to varying degrees of success, but they seem to have struck the perfect balance this season under Steve Cooper.

Forest came agonisingly close to booking their spot in the play-offs under Sabri Lamouchi in 2019/20, losing out on the last day to Cooper’s Swansea City after a heavy defeat at the hands of Stoke City.

There are a core of survivors in the squad from that experience and a firmer mentality has definitely been instilled in the squad by the Welshman.

That mentality will be tested more than ever when the team take on Huddersfield Town at Wembley Stadium on Sunday for a place in the Premier League.

To put the last five years in perspective, here, we have put together the best combined Forest XI from the last five seasons, do you agree with our selections?