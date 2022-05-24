The best combined Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town XI – Do you agree?

Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town have both had outstanding seasons for very different reasons in the Championship.

The Terriers, in particular, enjoyed an understated summer in terms of transfers, but capitalised on some excellent value in the market.

The Reds have been on an incredible journey under Steve Cooper and it is hard to remember any club using the loan market so successfully in the same season.

If it was not for Max Lowe’s injuries, then all five loan additions would have been first team regulars at the business end of the campaign, which is almost half of the starting XI.

It all comes down to Sunday’s final and the tactical battle between Cooper and Carlos Corberan will be fascinating to observe in arguably the biggest game in domestic football.

Here, we have attempted to put together the best combined Forest and Huddersfield XI ahead of the Championship play-off final, do you agree with our selections?