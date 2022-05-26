The best combined Middlesbrough XI using players from the last 5 seasons – Do you agree?

Middlesbrough have endured a turbulent last five seasons in the Championship, but appear to be in better shape than ever in preparing to chase promotion under Chris Wilder next term.

Boro have been in a strong financial position since relegation from the Premier League and have been able to freshen up their squad on a fairly consistent basis for that reason.

It is going to be interesting to observe their business in the upcoming transfer window, with a top six finish expected by the home crowd at The Riverside.

Some of the clubs best players will receive interest this summer, giving the club the chance to sell and reinvest, or alternatively stand firm in hoping that continuity will improve the fortunes of Chris Wilder’s side.

Here, we have taken a trip down in Memory Lane in attempting to select the best combined Boro XI using players from the last five seasons, do you agree with our choices?