The best combined Luton Town XI using players from the last 5 seasons – Do you agree?

Luton Town continued their rise up the English football pyramid during the 2021/22 campaign, securing a sixth-placed finish in the Championship, only eight years after their return to the Football League.

Defying the odds, and defying football finance, the Hatters managed a play-off finish, eventually being edged out by Huddersfield Town during the second leg in Yorkshire.

The Hatters boss spoke to Luton Today straight after that clash and stated that their recruitment would start immediately, with Jones already knowing some of the players that his side will chase as the summer transfer window nears its opening.

Luton have recruited excellently over the last few years.

Their data-driven strategy when it comes to scouting, combined with the expertise provided by Mick Harford, the Hatters’ continued progression can be attributed to the work of their recruitment department.

Here, we take a look at the best Luton Town XI from the past five seasons.

Do you agree?