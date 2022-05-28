The best combined Ipswich Town XI using players from the last 5 seasons – Do you agree?

The last five seasons for Ipswich Town have not been a success whatsoever, with the Tractor Boys dropping into the third tier of English football in that period for the first time since 1957.

The Suffolk outfit were stabilised as a Championship club for a number of years following their 2002 relegation from the Premier League as they stayed in the second tier for 17 straight seasons.

That run came to an end though in 2019 as Ipswich were rooted to the bottom of the Championship, with Paul Lambert unable to save them from the drop.

As many big clubs can attest to, League One can be a nightmare to get out of and Ipswich have found that to be the case – three season in to their time at the level and they’ve failed to make the top six in all three campaigns, with their highest finish coming in ninth position in 2020-21.

But who are the best players to feature for the club since the 2017-18 season? Let’s take a look and see who makes the starting 11.