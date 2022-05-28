The best combined Derby County XI using players from the last 5 seasons – Do you agree?

Derby County suffered relegation from the Championship this season despite the team’s late attempts at a great escape.

Wayne Rooney’s team were deducted 21 points due to going into administration in September.

That all but sealed the side’s fate for the campaign, as the Rams now must prepare for life in League One.

It has been a difficult few years for the club, having gone from losing a play-off final to Aston Villa to fighting against relegation to now being unable to avoid the drop.

The team almost managed a miraculous escape, finishing just seven points short of safety.

A new owner has yet to be confirmed, but American businessman Chris Kirchner is nearing ever closer to taking over the Rams.

That would be the dawn of a new era for Derby, who will be hoping to bounce straight back into the second division.

For now, here is the combined Derby XI using players from the last five seasons…