The best combined Coventry City XI using players from the last 5 seasons – Do you agree?

Championship outfit Coventry City seem to be a team on the rise under the stewardship of current boss Mark Robins.

This time five years ago, they had been relegated to the fourth tier of English football and faced a bleak future after failing to perform well under Tony Mowbray and Russell Slade.

Under Robins though, they have managed to climb their way back into the second tier and previously looked favourites to secure their spot in the top six following a fast start to the 2021/22 campaign.

They may have dropped off after that – but they were still in the race for a play-off spot during the latter stages of the campaign and have great reason for optimism going into the next few years.

Looking more at the past though, we have picked the best Sky Blues 11 from the past five years, with quite a few of these players still plying their trade at the CBS Arena.

Do you agree with our picks and formation though? Let us know!