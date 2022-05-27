The best combined Charlton Athletic XI using players from the last 5 seasons – Do you agree?

Charlton Athletic will be hoping for a productive summer ahead of an important 2022/23 League One campaign.

The Addicks, who are yet to appoint Johnnie Jackson’s successor, are reportedly close to confirming the appointment of current Swindon Town manager Ben Garner.

Showing promising signs with the Robins, Garner will be tasked with stabilising things at The Valley, starting with recruitment.

It remains to be seen where expectation levels will be, should the Addicks go on to confirm the arrival of the former Swindon boss over the next couple of days.

There remains to be some big player and stylistic decisions that Garner will need to make if he does emerge as Jackson’s successor, in what would be an exciting appointment.

Whilst we wait and see how this situation plays out, here, we take a look at Charlton’s best XI from over the last five years.

Do you agree? What changes would you make?