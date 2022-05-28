The best combined Cardiff City XI using players from the last 5 seasons – Do you agree?

Cardiff City will be hoping for more promising times ahead after a difficult campaign under Steve Morison.

The former Bluebirds player took over midway through the season and led the team to an 18th place finish in the Championship.

The club will be looking to climb the table next season having been solidly mid-table throughout this campaign.

There were never any legitimate fears of any relegation battle, but similarly the team was never in the conversation for a play-off place.

That will need to change following the summer break for Morison to continue the positive trajectory of the squad since his arrival.

Cardiff have now spent three full seasons back in the Championship since their one-year stint in the Premier League under Neil Warnock.

Morison will be hoping to end that run over the next 12 months.

It has been a five year period of many ups and downs. Here is a combined XI of the team’s best players in that time…