The best combined Cardiff City and Swansea XI – Do you agree?

Cardiff City and Swansea City will both be looking to secure a host of positive results in the Championship during the remainder of the campaign for different reasons.

The Bluebirds are currently only four points above the relegation zone and know that a failure to deliver the goods on a consistent basis at this level could result in them slipping into the bottom three.

As for the Swans, they will still harbour ambitions of forcing their way into the race for a play-off place despite their recent poor run of form.

These two rivals are set to face each other on April 1st at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Swansea have emerged victorious in the last three meetings between the two sides and become the first team to do the league double last year.

Cardiff’s most recent win in this fixture came during the 2020/21 campaign and they will be determined to provide their fans with something to cheer about again later this year.

Here, we have decided to take a look at what we believe is the best combined Cardiff and Swansea XI.

Do you agree?

Ryan Allsop gets the nod in the goalkeeping position over Steven Benda in this particular side.

Allsop has averaged a better SofaScore match rating (6.86) in the Championship this season than Benda (6.67) and has also made saves per game (2.1 compared to 2).

In terms of the centre-back positions, Mark McGuinness and Cedric Kipre make the cut from Cardiff while Swansea’s Harry Darling is also included.

McGuinness has impressed in a Cardiff shirt since returning to the club following a loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday while Kipre has averaged a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.75 in the second-tier during the current term.

As for Darling, he has established himself as a regular starter for Swansea since sealing a move to the Welsh side from Milton Keynes Dons last year.

Ryan Manning occupies the left wing-back role in this team as he has provided an impressive total of eight direct goal contributions in the second-tier this season.

Cardiff’s Perry Ng meanwhile features on the right-hand side of the pitch.

Matt Grimes, who has started for Swansea in 32 of their 33 league fixtures, has been selected in central midfield alongside Ryan Wintle who has been an ever-present in Cardiff’s side in the current term.

Ollie Cooper takes up the more advanced central role in this team as he has been directly involved in eight goals in all competitions for the Swans.

Fellow Swansea attacker Joel Piroe meanwhile has been included in a two-striker formation alongside Cardiff forward Callum Robinson.

Piroe has managed to find the back of the net on 11 occasions in the second-tier this season while Robinson has scored seven goals for Cardiff since sealing a move to the club from West Bromwich Albion in 2022.

