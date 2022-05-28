The best combined Birmingham City XI using players from the last 5 seasons – Do you agree?

Birmingham City did not have the best of seasons in 2021/22.

Under Lee Bowyer, the Blues were poor this campaign, and could only manage a 20th place finish in the final Championship standings.

This is the joint-worst finish at the club in the last five years, matching their 20th place in the 2019/20 season.

That being said, the club’s recent history has certainly not been their most glowing period, with their best finish in the last five seasons coming in 2018/19 when the Blues finished the season in 17th.

To put it bluntly – a club of Birmingham City’s size should not be languishing regularly at the bottom of the second tier.

Despite their overall poor performance, there have been some star individual performances at St Andrew’s during this period – the crown jewel of which is surely former Blues midfielder and current Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham.

With that in mind, we’ve picked out what we think is the best combined XI from Birmingham City over the last five seasons.

With plenty of options to choose from, this could be a controversial one.