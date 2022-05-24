The best combined Barnsley XI using players from the last 5 seasons – Do you agree?

It has been a rollercoaster of a ride for Barnsley over the last few years, with their relegation to League One being confirmed, following a play-off finish the term before.

The Tykes saw Valerien Ismael depart for pastures new in the summer, taking Alex Mowatt with him to West Brom, whilst another bright spark during that campaign, Daryl Dike, is also now at The Hawthorns.

Unable to gain any sort of momentum under Markus Schopp, it was a similar kind of story for Poya Asbaghi, who the Tykes have also now parted company with.

Now back in League One, Barnsley will be targeting an immediate return to the Championship and will be eager to continue this trend of having hectic seasons.

Here, we take the attention off the current situation at the club and look at Barnsley’s strongest XI from the last five years.

Do you agree? What changes would you make?