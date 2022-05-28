The best combined AFC Bournemouth XI using players from the last 5 seasons – Do you agree?

The past five seasons have been somewhat up and down for AFC Bournemouth.

Starting in the 2017-18 season, they got a solid 12th place finish in the Premier League under Eddie Howe before finishing only slightly lower in 14th the next season.

The 2019-20 season, however, saw Bournemouth relegated from the top flight after finishing the season 18th in the league with the end of the season being played behind close doors because of Covid.

The Cherries were without fans again in the 2020-21 season and Eddie Howe had left the club. Jason Tindell came into the club until February when he was replaced by Jonathan Woodgate and they finished sixth in the league entitling them to compete in the play-offs.

It was Brentford however, who came out victorious 3-2 on aggregate in the play-off semi-finals.

This season has seen glory return to the Vitality Stadium though under the management of Scott Parker. The Cherries finished the league in second place seeing them go up to the Premier League with automatic promotion.

Parker will be hoping to keep his side in the top flight again next season but as we await the new season, we’re going to look back and try to see if we can choose the best Bournemouth starting XI using players from the last five years.