The best Charlton Athletic XI since the Millennium – Wingers

Charlton haven’t been blessed with an abundance of top wingers over the previous 20 years, but those that have graced the pitch at The Valley haven’t been bad, have they?

Here, we look at the best four to have played for the Addicks since 2000….

John Robinson

Spent the bulk of his career at The Valley, and was a part of two promotion-winning sides to the Premier League – scoring a penalty in the 1998 First Division play-off final success against Sunderland on spot-kicks.

Robinson struggled in his first season in the topflight, but by far his best and most memorable campaign as an Addicks player came in the First Division title-winning side in 1999/2000 where he scored a career-high ten goals in 46 appearances as the South London outfit bounced back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Dennis Rommedahl

The flying Danish winger joined from PSV in the summer of 2004 and remained at the club until they were relegated from the Premier League at the end of the 2006/2007 season.

His goal-record of just four goals in 75 league matches was far from impressive, but his pace and trickery saw him become an extremely feared opponent at the time. His long-range strike against Newcastle in his first season at The Valley was a reminder of the type of quality that Rommedahl had in the locker.

Ricky Holmes

Made the step-up from Northampton Town and joined Charlton prior to the 2016/2017 campaign, Holmes finished as the club’s top goalscorer in his first campaign in South London and was generally a shining light in what was a disappointing campaign under both Russell Slade and then Karl Robinson.

Holmes continued his impressive form in 2017/2018 before perhaps unsurprisingly catching the attention of Sheffield United, although it didn’t work out at Bramall Lane for the midfielder and his career has gradually gone downhill since leaving from The Valley.

Johnny Williams

Having joined on a free transfer after his release from Sunderland in January of last year, Williams played a crucial part in Charlton’s outstanding run during the second half of last season – which included a superb 20-minute cameo in the League One play-off final win over Sunderland.

The Wales international is yet to find the net in 38 Addicks appearances, but has been one of their most consistent performers over the past 18 months.

The best Charlton Athletic XI since the Millennium – Wingers

