The best Charlton Athletic XI since the Millennium – Strikers

When the likes of Paolo Di Canio and Jonatan Johansson don’t make the shortlist, it shows you the calibre of goalscorers that have been on the display at The Valley in recent times.

In the final installment of our Charlton team of the century, we look at the best strikers to have played for the club since 2000….

Jason Euell

The Jamaican striker notched double figures in each of his first three seasons in the Premier League, although he struggled after that, scoring just three goals across his final two seasons at Charlton.

One of his memorable games was scoring a brace in victory over Chelsea in March 2002, which came four months after Euell bagged two first-half strikes in a memorable 4-4 draw against West Ham United on the Monday Night Football.

Euell left in 2006 before making a surprise return for a short spell in 2011-2012, when the Addicks were crowned League One champions.

Darren Bent

When you think of Charlton Athletic strikers in the Premier League, there’s only one man that comes to mind…

Bent’s spell in South London lasted only two years, but the ex-England man bagged 31 Premier League goals in just 68 league appearances and has still scored more topflight goals than any other Addicks player ever.

He was named as the club’s player of the season in 2005-2006 and after another solid goalscoring effort the following campaign, Bent earned himself a big-money move to Tottenham.

Yann Kermorgant

Turned out to be a wonderful signing having made the switch from Leicester City in 2010, the French striker scored the goals to see Charlton romp to the League One title in 2011-2012 and followed it up in the next two seasons to ensure the Addicks remained in the second-tier.

Kermorgant averaged one goal every three games during his two-and-a-half years at The Valley, before leaving midway through 2013-2014 to join AFC Bournemouth.

Lyle Taylor

Has only been a Charlton player for less than two seasons, but Taylor has already left his mark at The Valley.

The former AFC Wimbledon man scored 21 League One goals last term to help the Addicks gain promotion and despite missing a large chunk of this season, has already notched 11 Championship goals.

Unfortunately for Charlton fans, with Taylor out of contract in the summer, this is likely to be his last campaign in South London.

The best Charlton Athletic XI since the Millennium – Strikers

