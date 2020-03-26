The best Charlton Athletic XI since the Millennium – Full Backs

Since the millennium, just about everything possible has taken place at The Valley.

A host of promotions, relegation’s, club-records and all those chaotic off the field problems. You name it, Charlton have done it.

But with the Addicks currently in the Championship relegation zone, to lighten the mood, we’re taking a look at the best full-backs of the previous 20 years in the next installment our Charlton team of the century…..

Paul Konchesky

Having signed as a trainee in 1997, the former England defender initially held the record as the club’s youngest ever player, appearing in a 3-2 victory Oxford United in August of that year at just 16 years and 93 days.

Konchesky was part of two Charlton sides that won promotion to the topflight and after enjoying eight successful years at the club, he turned out to be one of the Addicks’ most talented Premier League full-backs.

Chris Powell

This list wouldn’t be complete without this man, would it?

Mr reliable, Powell made more than 200 appearances across three different spells at Charlton, won promotion to the Premier League and was generally one of their most solid full-backs in recent times.

Powell added to his legendary status by returning as a manager, leading the side back to the Championship by winning the League One title with a record amount of points in 2011-2012.

Jorge Costa

The defender, who was capped more than 50 times for Portugal, needed just one season in South London to make his name onto this list.

Costa arrived in the Premier League in 2001-2002 on a season-long loan deal and although he played just 26 times in all competitions for Charlton, he left his mark with a string of fine performances, including a standout display in the Addicks’ 2-1 victory over Chelsea at The Valley in March.

Luke Young

Enjoyed a successful 15-year career in England’s topflight, but perhaps his best days came in the red and white shirt of Charlton.

Young was named as player of the year in 2004-2005 and was generally the club’s first-choice right back for the majority of his six-years with the Addicks.

Young’s excellent form at The Valley led to him earning his first call-up to the England squad and would go on to win seven caps, all of which came in 2005.

The best Charlton Athletic XI since the Millennium – Full Backs

