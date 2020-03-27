The best Charlton Athletic XI since the Millennium – Centre-Midfielders

A section that includes the likes of Scott Parker and Matt Holland, can’t be bad, can it?

Here, we’ve got down to Charlton’s best four centre-midfielders since the millennium…

Mark Kinsella

The Republic of Ireland international was part of the side moving between the Championship and the Premier League from 1996 and 2002, making more than 200 appearances for the Addicks.

Besides his last season at the club, the midfielder rarely missed a game during his six-years in South London before eventually departing for Aston Villa, where his playing career eventually petered out due to injury.

Scott Parker

Having come through the ranks at The Valley, Parker turned out to be one of the most successful products to come out of the Charlton academy.

One of Parker’s standout moments for the Addicks was scoring a stunning brace in a 3-2 Premier League defeat at Southampton, although he eventually attracted the attention of Chelsea at the end of that season, where he’d go on to win the league in his second campaign.

Parker would end up playing for a host of established topflight sides in Newcastle United, West Ham United and Spurs, but his best playing days were arguably for his boyhood club in South London.

Matt Holland

Having enjoyed a glistening career at both AFC Bournemouth and Ipswich Town, the Republic of Ireland international made the switch to Charlton ahead of the 2003/2004 campaign, where he would end up spending six seasons.

Holland scored just 14 goals in more than 200 appearances, but when the midfielder did get himself on the scoresheet they were usually worth the wait – most notably a spectacular volley against Everton at Goodison Park.

Johnnie Jackson

Joined from Tottenham in the summer of 2010, Jackson turned out to be one of Charlton’s most popular figures in recent history.

Jackson captained the side to the League One title in 2011/2012, notching 13 times in all competitions that season, the second of three times in his Addicks career that he managed to reach double figures in a single campaign.

Having retired in 2018, Jackson joined Lee Bowyer’s coaching staff as his assistant manager where he helped guide the club back into the Championship last season.

The best Charlton Athletic XI since the Millennium – Centre-Midfielders

