The best Charlton Athletic XI since the Millennium – Centre-Backs

Despite currently boasting one of the worst defensive records in the Championship, Charlton fans have been able to watch a host of talented defenders at The Valley over the years.

We take a look at the best four that have played for the Addicks since 2000……

Richard Rufus

A one-club man, who enjoyed 11-years of service at The Valley, making over 300 appearances in all competitions.

Rufus’ best moment in the red and white shirt came in the 1998 First Division play-off final. With Sunderland leading 3-2, the centre-back picked the perfect moment to head home is first Addicks goal which sent the game to extra-time.

Charlton ended up winning the tie on penalties and were promoted to the Premier League, one of two promotions Rufus enjoyed to the topflight.

Jonathan Fortune

Having come through the ranks at The Valley, Fortune made his debut in the 2001/2002 campaign and ended up playing more than 100 times in the Premier League for is boyhood club.

One of Fortune’s best moments for the club was when he scored a late header on the final day of the 2004/2005 season against Crystal Palace, which ended up relegating the Eagles.

A number of injuries prevented Fortune from playing more often during his nine-years at Charlton, but he was ever-reliable when he was on the pitch.

Mark Fish

Joined from Lazio upon Charlton’s return to the Premier League in 2000 and went on to feature more than 100 times in the topflight for the club, Fish was an excellent servant to the club and enjoyed some of the best days of his career in South London.

Hermann Hreidarsson

How good was this man?

Comfortably playing at centre-back or left-back, Hreidarsson enjoyed five successful seasons at The Valley before leaving for Portsmouth in the summer of 2017.

The Icelandic international didn’t score often, but perhaps his most memorable moment in a Charlton shirt came in a 4-2 victory over London rivals Chelsea on Boxing Day 2003 – one of three Premier League goals he managed during his Addicks career.

The best Charlton Athletic XI since the Millennium – Centre-Backs

