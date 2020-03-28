The best Cardiff City XI since the Millennium – wingers

Cardiff City have enjoyed one of the most successful periods in their history over the last 20 years, with the Welsh side having achieved two promotions to the Premier League and reached two cup finals.

The Bluebirds have also boasted some of the best players in the club’s history during this period, with some of these iconic figures having spent several years in the Welsh capital while others enjoyed more somewhat fleeting spells for the Bluebirds.

This certainly applies to some of Cardiff’s wing options in their recent history, with the Bluebirds having seen some excellent players operate on the flanks while also having the versatility to play different roles when required.

Here, we take a look at FOUR of Cardiff’s best wide options since 2000…

Craig Bellamy

Despite growing up in Cardiff, Bellamy did not actually represent the Bluebirds until he joined on a loan spell from Manchester City in 2010, but he did more than enough to earn a spot on this list during the later years of his career that he spent in the Welsh capital.

Bellamy scored 11 goals in 35 appearances during his initial loan stint before then joining the club on a permanent deal in 2012, with the attacker helping Cardiff seal promotion to the Premier League in 2013 before also contributing the following campaign.

Junior Hoilett

Hoilett has now been a massive player for Cardiff over the past three-and-a-half years with the winger having played a key role during their promotion to the Premier League and subsequent seasons, with Hoilett still now holding down a regular spot in the side.

The Canadian has scored 20 goals in his 149 appearances for the Welsh side while his creativity has also been a key factor in his success, with Hoilett being the only current player to earn a spot on this particular four-man list.

Joe Ledley

Ledley may now be more widely known as a centre-midfielder by trade, but he played on the left flank for Cardiff during much of his early career as his versatility enabled him to make a key contribution for the Bluebirds during his six years in the senior fold.

The Wales international rose through the club’s academy ranks before making his debut in 2004, and he was an instrumental figure during the following seasons as he helped Cardiff reach the FA Cup final in 2008 before eventually moving to Celtic in 2010.

Jason Koumas

Koumas could operate anywhere across the attacking-midfield positions as a result of his exceptional footballing ability, with the Welshman spending two impressive loan stints at Cardiff during the 2005/06 and 2010/11 seasons.

The Tranmere youth product was a mercurial talent with excellent technical ability while he also had a keen eye for goal as he netted 15 times across his two spells in the Welsh capital, with Koumas particularly showcasing his brilliance during his initial stint.

