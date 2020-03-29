The best Cardiff City XI since the Millennium – strikers

Cardiff City have enjoyed some memorable moments over the last 20 years including two top-flight promotions and two major cup finals, while they have seen some excellent strikers wearing the blue jersey during this time.

Some of these figures helped Cardiff seal two promotions early on in the new century as the Bluebirds rose to the second tier, while other frontmen played a key role in helping the south Wales side establish themselves in the Championship over the following years.

Here, we take a look at FOUR of the best strikers to have represented Cardiff since 2000…

Jay Bothroyd

Bothroyd enjoyed a successful three campaigns for Cardiff after joining the club from Wolves in 2008, with the frontman netting a total of 45 goals during his stint in the Welsh capital as he became a talismanic figure for the Bluebirds across the spell.

The Arsenal youth product never managed to achieve promotion with Cardiff despite his success at the club, but he did help the Bluebirds two consecutive play-off finishes in his final two seasons before eventually moving on to QPR.

Robert Earnshaw

Earnshaw enjoyed two separate stints at Cardiff after first breaking through the club’s academy set-up in 1998, but his first spell was definitely his most successful as he scored 85 goals while helping the Bluebirds towards two promotions between 1998 and 2004.

The frontman became a club legend during this first spell as fans became endeared to the academy star and he then went on to join the likes of West Brom, Norwich and Nottingham Forest before his return to the Welsh capital where he netted another three goals.

Michael Chopra

Chopra first joined Cardiff on a permanent deal ahead of the 2006/07 season and this ended up being the first of his four stints at the club up until 2011, with the striker netting 63 goals as he enjoyed the best years of his career in the Welsh capital.

The Newcastle academy product enjoyed highly prolific campaigns in the 2006/07 and 2009/10 seasons as he broke the 20-goal barrier in both these campaigns, and he eventually departed the club in 2011 following an impressive time with the Bluebirds.

Peter Thorne

Thorne is the final name on this list as a result of his excellent form for the Bluebirds between 2001 and 2005, with the striker proving to form an excellent attacking partnership with Earnshaw during a strong period for the Welsh side.

The former Stoke man scored a total of 51 goals during his 143 outings before his switch to Norwich, with Thorne operating as a key part of the Cardiff side despite seeing a portion of his time at the club hampered by certain injury problems.

