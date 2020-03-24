The best Cardiff City XI since the Millennium – Goalkeepers

It would be fair to say that Cardiff City have experienced a number of ups and downs since the turn of the century, with the Bluebirds having played in all four divisions including two Premier League stints.

The south Wales outfit undertook their two top-flight campaigns in the 2013/14 and 2018/19 seasons, while they have also enjoyed considerable success in cup competitions after reaching the FA Cup final in 2008 before their League Cup final appearance in 2012.

Some Cardiff players have become club legends during the last 20 years including the likes of Robert Earnshaw, Peter Whittingham and Craig Bellamy, but the Bluebirds have also had some highly impressive goalkeepers play for them during this time period.

Here, we take a look at the FOUR best goalkeepers to have represented the Bluebirds during the last 20 years…

Neil Etheridge

Cardiff achieved promotion to the Premier League during Etheridge’s first season in the Welsh capital following his move from Walsall, with the Philippines international providing the strong presence between the sticks that the Bluebirds needed.

Etheridge went on to become one of Cardiff’s stand-out performers during their Premier League campaign – despite their eventual relegation – with this seeing the Chelsea academy product attract summer transfer interest from Liverpool, according to WalesOnline.

The 30-year-old has recently lost his starting spot for the Bluebirds as a result of Alex Smithies’ impressive form, but Etheridge definitely warrants a place on this four-man list given his contribution to Cardiff’s efforts over the previous two campaigns.

David Marshall

Marshall played a key role for the Bluebirds across his fine seven-year stint at the club, with the Scotland international making a colossal 278 appearances for Cardiff as he established himself as a dependable figure in goal for the Welsh side.

The Celtic youth product’s shot-stopping ability helped Cardiff towards a number of Championship play-off campaigns, while he proved to be an integral figure during the Bluebirds’ eventual promotion-winning campaign in the 2012/13 second-tier season.

Marshall was a regular starter for Cardiff right up until his departure from the Cardiff City Stadium in the summer of 2016, but the ex-Norwich man will always be remembered fondly in south Wales given his solid contribution across such a significant period.

Can you score maximum points in this Cardiff quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Did Cardiff score higher or lower than 36 points in the Premier League last season? Higher Lower

Tom Heaton

Heaton’s 64 Cardiff outings mean has made the least appearances for the clubs out of all the goalkeepers on this list, but he makes the cut after making a considerable impression across his two spells for the Bluebirds during the early stages of his career.

The Chester-born stopper joined Cardiff on a loan deal from Manchester United in the 2009/10 season, while he then joined the club on a permanent basis in the summer of 2010 as the Bluebirds earmarked him as a potential long-term option between the sticks.

Heaton played a memorable role during Cardiff’s run to the League Cup final in the 2011/12 season despite playing second fiddle to Marshall that campaign, but he ultimately could not oust the Scot from the number-one spot and then left the club for good in 2012.

Neil Alexander

Alexander was a constant presence in goal for the Bluebirds during the early part of the 21st century, with the Edinburgh-born goalkeeper making a total of 234 appearances for the Welsh side across his six-year spell at the club.

The former Livingston man played an important part in Cardiff’s promotion to the second tier via the play-offs in the 2002/03 campaign, with Alexander making 40 league appearances that term while he also went on to impress following promotion.

Alexander also made his international debut for Scotland during his time as a Bluebird as he was called up on numerous occasions before eventually making his maiden outing in 2006, with this coming as a deserved reward for his displays in the Welsh capital.

Who should be in goal for Cardiff’s team of the Millenium?

Neil Etheridge Vote David Marshall Vote Tom Heaton Vote Neil Alexander Vote