The best Cardiff City XI since the Millennium – full-backs

Cardiff City have experienced plenty of league and cup success since the turn of the century, while there have also been occasional lows for the Welsh side during a rollercoaster 20 years.

The Bluebirds have spent the vast majority of the century in the Championship following two promotions in the years following the millennium, while they enjoyed two promotions to the Premier League and reached the FA Cup and League Cup finals.

It has not always been joyous given they only spent one season in the Premier League on both occasions, but this should not detract from the fact it has been an impressive 20 years for the club with some special players having represented the Welsh side.

Here, we take a look at FOUR of the best full-backs to have represented Cardiff since 2000…

Kevin McNaughton

McNaughton is a clear candidate for this list given his remarkable consistency at right-back for the Bluebirds over the years, with the Scot playing regular football for the south Wales outfit across a nine-year period following his move from Aberdeen.

The Dundee-born defender made a total of 288 appearances for Cardif during his prolonged stint at the club, with this spell including an FA Cup final, a League Cup final and, significantly, a promotion to the top flight of English football.

Lee Peltier

Peltier is another player who performed with excellent consistency throughout his time at the club, with the Liverpool academy product having made 163 appearances for the Bluebirds prior to his switch to West Brom back in January.

The fact there was plenty of disappointment when this transfer was announced indicates how Peltier was so highly regarded by supporters in south Wales, with the defender always showcasing his relentless work rate while being a tough tackler.

Fabio

Fabio may have only made 68 appearances for Cardiff after joining the club at the start of their first Premier League campaign, but he definitely made a considerable impression in the Welsh capital and is more than worthy of a spot on this list.

The Brazilian found game time slightly hard to come by during Cardiff’s top-flight days, but he nailed down a spot in the side following relegation with his hard-working attitude and passion for the club clearly shining through in his performances.

Joe Bennett

The likes of Andrew Taylor and Tony Capaldi may consider themselves somewhat unfortunate to miss out on the list, but Bennett has certainly earned his spot given his exploits on the left flank in recent years for the Welsh side.

Bennett has largely managed to hold down the left-back slot since his arrival at the Bluebirds back in 2016, while he was a regular fixture in the side as they sealed promotion to the Premier League under Neil Warnock in 2018.

