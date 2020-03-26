The best Cardiff City XI since the Millennium – centre-backs

Cardiff City have experienced plenty of success in the 20 years since the new Millennium, and much of this can be owed to some of the impressive defensive figures boasted by the club during this period.

The Bluebirds have sealed two promotions to the Premier League while having also reached the FA Cup final and League Cup final, and the Welsh side have more often than not depended on some solid defensive presences on their way to these successes.

Here, we take a look at FOUR of the best centre-backs to have represented Cardiff over the last 20 years…

Danny Gabbidon

Gabbidon represented Cardiff right at the start of the new Millennium as he made the switch from West Brom in 2000, with the centre-back becoming a key player for the Bluebirds during the five seasons before his move to West Ham in 2005.

The Wales international made over 200 appearances for the Welsh side across two stints – with the defender ending his professional career in the Welsh capital – and his excellent displays mean he is worthy of a spot on this strong list.

Roger Johnson

Johnson has fended off some serious competition from the likes of Glenn Loovens and James Collins to gain a spot on this list, but his consistent performances throughout his three seasons at the club are enough to earn him a place among these names.

The Wycombe academy product helped the Bluebirds to the FA Cup final in the 2007/08 season, while he made a total of 136 appearances for Cardiff before his eventual move to Birmingham in the summer of 2009 in what was a high-profile deal.

Mark Hudson

Hudson was an imperious figure at the back for the Bluebirds during his five years in south Wales between 2009 and 2014, with the defender choosing to stick with Cardiff despite a series of disappointing finishes before their long-awaited promotion in 2013.

The Fulham product was also named club captain upon his arrival at the club, and he was a regular feature in the side throughout his first four seasons at the club before his eventual lack of playing time resulted in him making the move to Huddersfield.

Sol Bamba

Bamba’s former centre-back partner Bruno Ecuele-Manga may feel aggrieved to miss out given his services to the Bluebirds, but Bamba is definitely worthy of his place following his excellent displays for Cardiff since Neil Warnock signed him in 2016.

The Ivory Coast international quickly cemented his spot in the side before playing a key role in Cardiff’s promotion to the Premier League in 2018, and he is still on Cardiff’s books at present despite a serious injury having hampered him over the past year.

